NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The AFC's road to Super Bowl LVI runs through Nashville—for now, at least.

The Titans control their own destiny, which is a remarkable feat for coach Mike Vrabel and this roster, considering so many left this club for dead when it lost Derrick Henry to a broken foot in Week 8. And yet, Tennessee can lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win over the Houston Texans, losses by the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots or losses by the Chiefs and Bengals with a Buffalo Bills win.

Oh, and there are rumblings of a possible Henry return. What a time to be a Titans fan.

The Chiefs are still in the running for the top spot, but Joe Burrow outdueling Patrick Mahomes on Sunday means Kansas City needs help. The Chiefs need to top the Denver Broncos and have the Titans lose or tie. A tie plus a Titans loss would also get them the No. 1 spot.

Speaking of the Bengals, AFC North champs for the first time since 2015, they're still technically in the chase for No. 1, too. If they can beat the Cleveland Browns next week, they get to No. 1 with losses by the Titans, Chiefs and Patriots or a Bills win and losses by the Titans and Chiefs.

The Bills and Patriots both locked up playoff berths in Week 17, but they're still fighting for the AFC East crown with Buffalo having the upper hand. The final two playoff spots could go to five different teams—the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens—but the Colts, Chargers and Raiders (the latter two of whom play each other) all have win-and-you're-in paths.