Top NFL Teams Most Likely to Squander Their Chance at a Super Bowl

0 of 4

David Dermer/Associated Press

Although every team goes into the NFL playoffs hoping to win the Super Bowl, things rarely go as planned.

Only one can lift the Lombardi Trophy, leaving the other 13 contenders wondering what happened and what they could improve on to avoid the same fate next year.

It even happens to Super Bowl favorites, the teams that enter the postseason seemingly poised for a title run only to instead get sent home empty-handed.

It happened last year when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a championship run from the No. 5 seed despite having worse odds than the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs going into the postseason. In fact, Tampa Bay bested three of those clubs en route to the title.

There are countless other occasions in which clubs squandered their championship dreams in a postseason collapse.

It will surely happen again this year, with some of the top contenders looking ripe for a playoff upset. With that in mind, here are four legitimate contenders that are most likely to see their Super Bowl hopes go unrealized.

Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.