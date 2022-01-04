NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022: Latest AFC, NFC Wild-Card Picture and Vegas Odds

2 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Bye: No. 1 Tennessee Titans (11-5)

No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) vs. No. 6 Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

No. 4 Buffalo Bills (10-6) vs. No. 5 New England Patriots (10-6)

In the hunt: Las Vegas Raiders (9-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1), Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

The top five teams in the AFC have clinched playoff berths, with the Titans, Chiefs and Bengals having each securing their respective division titles. The Bills and Patriots are in the postseason, but either could still end up as the AFC East champion.

Buffalo is in control, as it will win the division with a victory over the Jets on Sunday. The Bills will also clinch if the Patriots lose to the Dolphins on Sunday. New England's only path to the crown is with a win and a Buffalo loss, which would drop the Bills to a wild-card spot.

Four teams could end up as the No. 1 seed in the AFC: Tennessee, Kansas City, Cincinnati and New England. The Titans are in control, though, as they can seal the top spot with a win over the Texans on Sunday.

If the Chiefs beat the Broncos on Saturday and the Titans lose, then Kansas City will be the No. 1 seed.

The Bengals could be the No. 1 seed if they end up in a three-way tie at 11-6 with the Titans and Chiefs. But if the Patriots also end up 11-6 (and the Bills fall to 10-7), then they would own that four-way tiebreaker for the top spot.

As for the wild-card race, the Colts just need a win over the Jaguars on Sunday to clinch a spot. And if that happens, then the Steelers and Ravens will be eliminated from postseason contention.

The winner of Sunday night's Chargers-Raiders game will get into the playoffs as a wild card. There's a chance Las Vegas could still get in with a loss, but only if Indianapolis and Pittsburgh both lose. Los Angeles will be eliminated with a loss.

The Steelers need to beat the Ravens and have the Colts lose to the Jags in order to reach the postseason. Baltimore needs to beat Pittsburgh and have Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Miami all lose to get into the playoffs.