2022 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Under-the-Radar 1st-Round Prospects

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The wide receivers in the 2022 NFL draft class have a remarkably high standard to live up to.

The 2021 draft class produced Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, all of whom could be No. 1 wideouts with their respective teams for the next decade.

Teams that missed out on the top wide receivers last April can add franchise-changing wide receivers through the 2022 draft process.

The Ohio State Buckeyes duo of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson should be high on many draft boards, but one of the top names at the position played under a lesser spotlight than the Big Ten duo this past college football season.

USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London has the potential to make an instant impact wherever he lands, and he might not be the only Pac-12 talent to garner a first-round selection.