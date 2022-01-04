Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 18: Top Matchup Plays and Sleepers for Final Games

2 of 4

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

With a high-stakes, win-and-your-in game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night in Las Vegas on the schedule, you might be tempted to want to start Derek Carr. The veteran quarterback has had some monster games in the past, and with all eyes on him and his team in the final game of the regular season, you might think now is the time for him to show up and ball out.

Not so fast.

Carr has not had a 20-point fantasy day since the Thanksgiving showdown against Dallas. He has also not had a multi-touchdown day since Week 10 against Kansas City. This is despite increased fantasy value for Hunter Renfrow and weapons like Zay Jones at wideout and Josh Jacobs at running back.

He is averaging just 10.35 fantasy points per game since the game against the Cowboys, which is hardly worthy of a start in a week that might make or break your fantasy season.

Carr is a natural leader and has helped his team win three in a row to remain in playoff contention down the stretch. He may well be the catalyst for the team beating the Chargers and cashing their ticket to the postseason. He's just not the fantasy stud he has been in past years.

If you're still in contention in your fantasy league, sit Carr this week. Start Taysom Hill against Atlanta or Ryan Tannehill against Houston instead. The numbers simply do not support starting Carr at this point.