NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated AFC, NFC Standings, Super Bowl Odds and More

While there's much to be decided in terms of seeding—beyond the Green Bay Packers sitting atop the NFC—the most compelling Week 18 contests will involve the clubs fighting for their playoff lives.

In the NFC, it's pretty simple, as two teams, the 49ers and Saints, are battling for the final spot. If San Francisco tops the Los Angeles Rams, who haven't locked up the NFC West yet, then the 49ers are in. But if they lose and the Saints defeat the Falcons, then it will be New Orleans going to the big dance.

In the AFC, it's more complicated, as two seats are still open at the table and five teams technically remain in pursuit.

As previously stated, that number could shrink to four on Monday night, if the Steelers fall to the Browns. But if Pittsburgh survives, it could still qualify with a Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens and a Colts' loss. The Ravens, losers of five straight, are still mathematically alive too, although they'd need to beat the Steelers in Week 18 and receive a metric ton of help (or losses by the Colts, Browns, Chargers and Dolphins).

The Colts are in with a Week 18 win over the Jaguars. Losses by the Ravens, Chargers and Steelers would do the trick, too. So would losses by the Chargers and Steelers (on Monday and next week) and a Dolphins win.

Both the Chargers and Raiders have win-and-you're-in stakes attached to their head-to-head collision. Las Vegas, winners of three straight, could also get in with losses by the Colts and Steelers.

