NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated AFC, NFC Standings, Super Bowl Odds and More

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated AFC, NFC Standings, Super Bowl Odds and MoreJanuary 3, 2022
The 2022 NFL playoff picture is taking shape in a hurry.
With only one week remaining on the regular-season schedule, it had to.
Just three postseason spots remain up for grabs, and few teams remain in the hunt. One of them, the Pittsburgh Steelers, could be knocked out before Monday is finished if they falter against the Cleveland Browns, whose own playoff hopes were extinguished Sunday.
Prior to that collision, let's refresh the league standings, examine the latest Super Bowl odds and break down some clinching scenarios for Week 18.
NFL Standings
AFC
z-Tennessee Titans: 11-5
z-Kansas City Chiefs: 11-5
z-Cincinnati Bengals: 10-6
x-Buffalo Bills: 10-6
x-New England Patriots: 10-6
Indianapolis Colts: 9-7
Los Angeles Chargers: 9-7
Las Vegas Raiders: 9-7
e-Miami Dolphins: 8-8
Baltimore Ravens: 8-8
Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-7-1
e-Cleveland Browns: 7-8
e-Denver Broncos: 7-9
e-New York Jets: 4-12
e-Houston Texans: 4-12
e-Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-14
NFC
*-Green Bay Packers: 13-3
x-Los Angeles Rams: 12-4
z-Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 12-4
z-Dallas Cowboys: 11-5
x-Arizona Cardinals: 11-5
San Francisco 49ers: 9-7
x-Philadelphia Eagles: 9-7
New Orleans Saints: 8-8
e-Minnesota Vikings: 7-9
e-Atlanta Falcons: 7-9
e-Washington: 6-10
e-Chicago Bears: 6-10
e-Seattle Seahawks: 6-10
e-Carolina Panthers: 5-11
e-New York Giants: 4-12
e-Detroit Lions: 2-13-1
*-clinched division and bye
z-clinched divison
x-clinched playoff berth
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Super Bowl Odds
Green Bay Packers: +400
Kansas City Chiefs: +500
Buffalo Bills: +750
Los Angeles Rams: +850
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +900
Dallas Cowboys: +1100
Tennessee Titans: +1300
New England Patriots: +1600
Indianapolis Colts: +1800
Cincinnati Bengals: +1800
Arizona Cardinals: +1800
San Francisco 49ers: +3500
Los Angeles Chargers: +3500
Philadelphia Eagles: +5500
Las Vegas Raiders: +10000
New Orleans Saints: +15000
Baltimore Ravens: +25000
Pittsburgh Steelers: +50000
Clinching Scenarios for Week 18
While there's much to be decided in terms of seeding—beyond the Green Bay Packers sitting atop the NFC—the most compelling Week 18 contests will involve the clubs fighting for their playoff lives.
In the NFC, it's pretty simple, as two teams, the 49ers and Saints, are battling for the final spot. If San Francisco tops the Los Angeles Rams, who haven't locked up the NFC West yet, then the 49ers are in. But if they lose and the Saints defeat the Falcons, then it will be New Orleans going to the big dance.
In the AFC, it's more complicated, as two seats are still open at the table and five teams technically remain in pursuit.
As previously stated, that number could shrink to four on Monday night, if the Steelers fall to the Browns. But if Pittsburgh survives, it could still qualify with a Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens and a Colts' loss. The Ravens, losers of five straight, are still mathematically alive too, although they'd need to beat the Steelers in Week 18 and receive a metric ton of help (or losses by the Colts, Browns, Chargers and Dolphins).
The Colts are in with a Week 18 win over the Jaguars. Losses by the Ravens, Chargers and Steelers would do the trick, too. So would losses by the Chargers and Steelers (on Monday and next week) and a Dolphins win.
Both the Chargers and Raiders have win-and-you're-in stakes attached to their head-to-head collision. Las Vegas, winners of three straight, could also get in with losses by the Colts and Steelers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
