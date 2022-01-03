Fantasy Football Week 18: Final Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips

0 of 4

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Many fantasy football leagues will have completed their seasons by the end of Week 17. But there are some that don't wrap up until the final week of the regular season.

With an extra week added to the NFL schedule this season, some fantasy leagues will be utilizing Week 18 for their championship matchups. It can be tricky to know which players to use in these situations, though, as some teams that have already clinched postseason berths will be resting starters ahead of the playoffs.

Keeping that in mind, here are early fantasy rankings for Week 18, along with some waiver-wire options to consider if your league is still going.