Week 17 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Week 17 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy FootballJanuary 3, 2022
If your fantasy league is still going into Week 18, you have a tricky task ahead of you. Most leagues’ championships have concluded, given that in Week 18, teams could be resting starters ahead of the playoffs (or ending their seasons early).
But, whether it be seeding or even an elusive home-field advantage and first-round bye, some teams still have plenty to play for. And those players tend to be prime options to plug into your lineup in the final week of the regular season.
Other teams are starting unusual players given injuries or having to unexpectedly cut a player who walked out mid-game...more on that in a minute.
After Sunday’s afternoon games, we’ve identified some of the breakout players from Week 17 action as well as players who are smart starts for Week 18 and we break down what you can expect from them as you close out your fantasy season.
All scores are points-per-reception (PPR) and all rankings are via Fantasy Pros. Roster percentages via Fantasy Pros and based on Yahoo leagues.
Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Ahead of Philadelphia’s Week 17 game against Washington, which the Eagles won 20-16, CBS Sports’ Ben Schragger reported running back Boston Scott was taking reps over Jordan Howard in warm-ups and advised fantasy managers to start Scott.
Those who listened got a heck a day from Scott, who, prior to Sunday Night Football, was the third-highest-scoring running back in fantasy in Week 17. Scott had 14 attempts for 47 yards and two touchdowns and also went 4-for-4 in the receiving game, with another 39 yards through the air. It was all good enough for 24.60 points (PPR).
The good news for anyone still playing fantasy in Week 18 is that Scott is only rostered in 31 percent of leagues, so there’s a good chance he’s available for Week 18 in yours.
Scott’s snap count share is obviously not super easy to judge, but the team clearly knows it has something special with him. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank called him the “best short-yardage and goal-line back on the team.”
Braxton Berrios, WR, New York Jets
Braxton Berrios really broke out last week, with his 102-yard kickoff return touchdown. But this week he proved to fantasy managers that he’s worthy of a spot in your lineup even outside of his special teams contributions.
Berrios logged two touchdowns before the first half of the Jets’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was out, finishing his day with two rushes for 12 yards and a touchdown and eight receptions for 65 yards and the second score. It was good enough for 25.70 points.
His heroics in the Jets’ near-upset of the Bucs 24-21 certainly helped push Bucs wideout Antonio Brown, who walked out mid-game and was subsequently cut from the team, over the edge.
To be sure, Berrios’ sudden production has come as the Jets have been missing Elijah Moore in the lineup, and that is a situation fantasy managers should monitor heading into Week 18.
But if you’re dealing with COVID-19 list or injuries, Berrios, who is rostered in just 6 percent of leagues, is a great breakout target.
Cyril Grayson Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With the Buccaneers cutting Antonio Brown in dramatic fashion on Sunday and Chris Godwin and Mike Evans missing action on Sunday, the stage was set for wideout Cyril Grayson Jr. to have himself a day.
And that’s exactly what he did, catching six of his eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Right now, Scotty Miller and Grayson are keeping the Bucs’ passing game afloat; the Bucs are still competitive heading into Week 18, but they couldn’t rest any starters even if they wanted to. There simply aren’t enough bodies.
None of that, however, is to take away from what Grayson accomplished on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who did not play college football, was rostered in exactly zero percent of leagues heading into Sunday’s action, and we can be sure that isn’t going to be the case for Week 18.
Even if he doesn’t match his Week 17 total of 20.10 points, he’s a perfect example of circumstance and production meeting in the middle.