Week 17 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

If your fantasy league is still going into Week 18, you have a tricky task ahead of you. Most leagues’ championships have concluded, given that in Week 18, teams could be resting starters ahead of the playoffs (or ending their seasons early).

But, whether it be seeding or even an elusive home-field advantage and first-round bye, some teams still have plenty to play for. And those players tend to be prime options to plug into your lineup in the final week of the regular season.

Other teams are starting unusual players given injuries or having to unexpectedly cut a player who walked out mid-game...more on that in a minute.

After Sunday’s afternoon games, we’ve identified some of the breakout players from Week 17 action as well as players who are smart starts for Week 18 and we break down what you can expect from them as you close out your fantasy season.

All scores are points-per-reception (PPR) and all rankings are via Fantasy Pros. Roster percentages via Fantasy Pros and based on Yahoo leagues.