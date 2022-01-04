2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 18?

0 of 32

We're in uncharted waters in the NFL.

Normally, Week 17 means the end of the line—the conclusion of the regular season. But with the addition of a 17th game, there's one more week to go—and much to be decided.

We know that the Green Bay Packers are NFC North champions and that conference's top seed. The NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), AFC South (Tennessee Titans), AFC West (Kansas City Chiefs), NFC East (Dallas Cowboys) and AFC North (Cincinnati Bengals) have all been settled.

But we don't yet know who the champions of the AFC East and NFC West are. There are still wild-card spots up for grabs. And the AFC's top seed is yet to be determined,

We're in uncharted waters with these power rankings as well. As NFL analysts Gary Davenport and Brent Sobleski come together to make sense of a weekend that included big wins in Cincy and Arlington and a bizarre game at Met Life Stadium, they are joined by a new colleague in Maurice Moton.

We also have a new No. 1 team, although No. 32 is absolutely Gorilla-Glued into the last spot.