NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals flipped the AFC playoff picture around with an unusual end-of-game sequence that resulted in a game-winning field goal.

Cincinnati ran nine plays inside the Kansas City Chiefs' 10-yard-line in the final two-and-a-half minutes before Evan McPherson knocked in the division-clinching 20-yard field goal.

McPherson's kick clinched the AFC North for the Bengals and it moved the Chiefs out of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Tennessee Titans took over that position through a better conference record.

Tennessee, Kansas City and Cincinnati will go into Week 18 as division champions. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are both still alive in the AFC East title race.

The NFC playoff picture could be wrapped up by Sunday night. The Philadelphia Eagles put themselves in good position to clinch a playoff berth with a come-from-behind victory over the Washington Football Team.

A San Francisco 49ers win combined with losses by the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints would lock in the seven-team playoff field in the NFC with one week left in the regular season.