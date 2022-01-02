NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFCJanuary 2, 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals flipped the AFC playoff picture around with an unusual end-of-game sequence that resulted in a game-winning field goal.
Cincinnati ran nine plays inside the Kansas City Chiefs' 10-yard-line in the final two-and-a-half minutes before Evan McPherson knocked in the division-clinching 20-yard field goal.
McPherson's kick clinched the AFC North for the Bengals and it moved the Chiefs out of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Tennessee Titans took over that position through a better conference record.
Tennessee, Kansas City and Cincinnati will go into Week 18 as division champions. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are both still alive in the AFC East title race.
The NFC playoff picture could be wrapped up by Sunday night. The Philadelphia Eagles put themselves in good position to clinch a playoff berth with a come-from-behind victory over the Washington Football Team.
A San Francisco 49ers win combined with losses by the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints would lock in the seven-team playoff field in the NFC with one week left in the regular season.
NFL Week 17 Scores
Buffalo 29, Atlanta 15
Cincinnati 34, Kansas City 31
Chicago 29, New York Giants 3
Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20
Los Angeles Rams 20, Baltimore 19
New England 50, Jacksonville 10
Philadelphia 20, Washington 16
Tampa Bay 28, New York Jets 24
Tennessee 34, Miami 3
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Tennessee (11-5)
2. Kansas City (11-5)
3. Cincinnati (10-6)
4. Buffalo (10-6)
The Titans moved into the top spot in the AFC through their win over the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs' loss in Cincinnati.
Tennessee owns a better record in AFC play over Kansas City and it can lock up home-field advantage with a victory over the Houston Texans in Week 18.
Kansas City can finish no lower than the No. 2 seed if it beats the Denver Broncos next week. A Texans win over the Titans combined with a Chiefs victory over Denver would put Andy Reid's team into the No. 1 seed.
Cincinnati also owns a conference record tiebreaker over the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals will fight for seeding against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.
Buffalo is tied with the New England Patriots at 10-6. The Bills hold the first tiebreaker of division record over the Patriots. Buffalo plays the New York Jets at home, while the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins.
Wild-Card Race
5. New England (10-6)
6. Las Vegas (9-7)
7. Indianapolis (9-7)
8. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)
9. Pittsburgh (7-7-1)
10. Miami (8-8)
11. Baltimore (8-8)
12. Cleveland (7-8)
13. Denver (7-8)
New England is the only team in an AFC wild-card position that has clinched a playoff spot.
The rest of the wild-card contenders will be playing for two spots in Week 18. The Las Vegas Raiders sit in the best position possible after their win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas is on a three-game winning streak and it owns head-to-head wins over most of the teams beneath it. The Raiders beat Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Cleveland. They also beat Denver on two occasions.
The Raiders can split their regular-season series with the Los Angeles Chargers with a Week 18 victory. The Chargers could also be at 9-7 going into next week if they beat the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Pittsburgh and Cleveland play each other on Monday night. The winner of that game will be alive in Week 18 and the loser is eliminated from playoff contention.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay (12-3)
2. Los Angeles Rams (12-4)
3. Tampa Bay (12-4)
4. Dallas (11-4)
The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held serve in the top four of the NFC in Sunday's early window.
The Rams went into M&T Bank Stadium to beat the Baltimore Ravens, while the Bucs used a second-half comeback to knock off the New York Jets.
Tampa Bay lost wide receiver Antonio Brown during the victory. Brown took off his jersey and exited the field during the third quarter. Bruce Arians confirmed after the game that Brown is "no longer a Buc."
Los Angeles and Tampa Bay will not experience any upward movement if the Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.
The Dallas Cowboys can remain in the mix for a higher seed if they defeat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Arizona will likely be the No. 5 seed after the Rams defeated the Ravens.
Wild-Card Race
5. Arizona (10-5)
6. Philadelphia (9-7)
7. San Francisco (8-7)
8. Minnesota (7-8)
9. New Orleans (7-8)
Arizona, Philadelphia and San Francisco could all lock into playoff berths by the end of Sunday night.
Arizona is already in as a wild-card team at minimum, Philadelphia beat Washington to get close to clinching and the 49ers need to beat the Texans at home.
Minnesota and New Orleans both need victories to stay alive in the wild-card hunt going into Week 18. The Saints are hosting the Carolina Panthers and the Vikings visit Green Bay on Sunday night.
If the Saints and Vikings both lose, the Eagles will clinch a playoff berth and the 49ers get in with a win.
Philadelphia can clinch a playoff position through a San Francisco win and a Minnesota loss since it owns a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.