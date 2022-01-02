Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

Rusty Jones/Associated Press

A mix between established stars and fill-ins at certain positions could give you the best daily fantasy football lineup for Week 17.

Some of the better options are easy to select because of matchups and the high production level they have displayed throughout the regular season. Tom Brady and Antonio Brown fall into that category, as they should combine on plenty of occasions against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Other decisions, especially at running back, will be tougher to make because there are plenty of starters out for Sunday's games. Miles Sanders and Antonio Gibson are among the unavailable running backs.

You can also take advantage of the hot hands at certain positions to fill out a DFS roster. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the leader in that category after he put together a terrific December.