Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayJanuary 2, 2022
A mix between established stars and fill-ins at certain positions could give you the best daily fantasy football lineup for Week 17.
Some of the better options are easy to select because of matchups and the high production level they have displayed throughout the regular season. Tom Brady and Antonio Brown fall into that category, as they should combine on plenty of occasions against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Other decisions, especially at running back, will be tougher to make because there are plenty of starters out for Sunday's games. Miles Sanders and Antonio Gibson are among the unavailable running backs.
You can also take advantage of the hot hands at certain positions to fill out a DFS roster. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the leader in that category after he put together a terrific December.
Load Up on the Tampa Bay Offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should feast on the New York Jets defense.
The Jets give up the second-most rushing yards and fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, and they are playing for as high of a draft pick as possible in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Tampa Bay is chasing the best possible finish in the NFC. The Buccaneers' ceiling is likely the No. 2 seed unless the Green Bay Packers unexpectedly slip up.
Tom Brady and Co. are perfect for a lineup stack in DraftKings and FanDuel contests because of how often they should be on the field.
Brady connected with Antonio Brown on 10 occasions for 101 yards in Week 16. That combination should be strong on Sunday. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury, but he will play, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Rob Gronkowski is worth an addition to the lineup stack as well since he is the No. 2 healthy option in the passing attack. Mike Evans has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Chris Godwin is on injured reserve.
Ronald Jones II should also be considered for the lineup stack. He had 20 carries and two receptions in Week 16 with Leonard Fournette out injured.
Jones is one of a few backup running backs who should be trusted in Week 17 because of injuries and COVID-19-related absences.
Put Trust in Backup Running Backs
The Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team are among the squads that will rely heavily on backup running backs in Week 17.
Jones is expected to get the bulk of the carries for Tampa Bay, while Ke'Shawn Vaughn could turn into a value play again after recording 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries in Week 16.
Philadelphia will go back to a combination of Boston Scott and Jordan Howard with Miles Sanders out because of a hand injury.
The Eagles run the ball as much as any team in the NFL, so both of their running backs should be considered in a potential playoff-clinching game against Washington.
The Football Team should lean on rookie Jaret Patterson to take up most of Antonio Gibson's production. Gibson will miss Sunday's game after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Patterson was a star in college at Buffalo and has received some goal-line snaps recently. He scored a touchdown in the first meeting with Philadelphia.
The Kansas City Chiefs duo of Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore should also be considered as value plays with Clyde Edwards-Helaire out. Williams had 85 total yards and Gore had 104 total yards in Week 16.
All of the running backs listed above could turn out to be great complements to the top-tier running backs, such as the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook, or you could use them together to save some salary for top players at other positions.
Go Back to Amon-Ra St. Brown's Hot Hand
St. Brown has 35 receptions for 340 yards in the past four weeks.
The Detroit Lions wide receiver has turned into one of the top fantasy football revelations in that span, and he could be valuable to your lineup once again Sunday.
St. Brown is facing an average Seattle Seahawks defense, and his production has not dipped with the quarterback change in the Lions offense.
Jared Goff is listed as doubtful for Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Tim Boyle would get the start if Goff is unable to play.
Boyle targeted St. Brown on 11 occasions in Week 16, so there should not be any concern about the quarterback situation affecting the receiver's production.
St. Brown is going up against a Seattle defense that gave up 317 total yards and 25 points to the Chicago Bears at home last time out. Seattle has nothing to play for since its first-round pick transfers to the New York Jets.
The rookie may not have the most receiving yards of any player in Week 17, but he should at least provide consistency in the major stat categories to help your DFS lineup reach a high placing.