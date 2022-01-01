Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review

0 of 4

This is it, folks.

It's 2022 now, and that makes it the year of fantasy football perfection. No more educated guessing and hoping our predictions come true; we're striving for consistent greatness and haven't missed a recommendation all year.

Kidding aside, we all know the stakes here. It's Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. The difference between guessing right or wrong is no less than a fantasy title.

Let's get right to it, then, with rankings and a sleeper at every skill position.