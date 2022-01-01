Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions to Consider

1 of 4

For much of this season, Matthew Stafford has ranked more like a weekly lock than a fringe option forced into these tricky lineup decisions.

Then, the last two weeks happened, as the quarterback cooled at the worst possible time. He threw for fewer than 250 yards in consecutive contests for the first time all season and had more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three) over the stretch.

So, maybe the rough patch has you thinking about alternatives. If it does, though, take comfort in knowing no further thinking is needed here.

Stafford should return to elite fantasy status, as he's slated to face a Ravens defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, per Yahoo. Honestly, it's borderline surprising to see Baltimore land above dead last after allowing 793 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns over its last two outings.