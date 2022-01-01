Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

3 of 4

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

With starter Miles Sanders out for this week's game against the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard become viable flex options off the waiver wire. Scott carried 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants last week. Howard carried nine times for 37 yards and caught two passes for 19.

Scott is the healthier of the two backs, as Howard is officially questionable with a stinger.

"We obviously do not have to make that decision yet," head coach Nick Sirianni said, per Chris Franklin of NJ.com. "He still has two more days to get better, so he is questionable right now."

Managers only able to roster one of the backs should target Scott first because of Howard's uncertain status. However, both could see significant action—if healthy—against a middle-of-the-road run defense.

Washington has allowed the 16th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, but if the Eagles get an early lead, they could look to salt away the game on the ground. Given how well Philadelphia has been playing lately (5-1 in the last six games), that's precisely how I see things unfolding.

Howard is rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 13 percent of ESPN leagues. Scott is rostered in 29 percent and 20 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, respectively. The New York Giants have allowed the 12-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

