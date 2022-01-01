Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury ReportsJanuary 1, 2022
Happy new year, football fans! While the calendar has changed over to 2022, the 2021 NFL season is still going strong. Two weeks of regular-season action remain, and Week 17 is set to get underway on Sunday.
For most season-long fantasy leagues, Week 17 will represent the championship week. Some larger leagues will inevitably run the course of the regular season. However, the final slate is often skipped in fantasy because of the danger of resting starters.
While no top seeds are locked up—and therefore, teams won't be inclined to rest healthy starters—injuries and COVID-19-related absences will still impact player availability. Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz from Friday's injury report, check out updated flex rankings and examine a couple of potential waiver-wire replacements.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Notable Injuries Heading into Saturday (Offense Only)
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (ankle)—did not practice
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens (illness)—did not practice
Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (ankle)—questionable (Andy Dalton expected to start)
Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns (ankle)—limited in practice
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos (concussion)—out
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (knee)—doubtful
James O'Shaughnessy, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (hip)—out
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (shoulder)—questionable
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams (Achilles)—questionable (unlikely to play)
Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots (concussion)—out
Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints (chest)—out
Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets (calf)—doubtful
Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants (shoulder)—out
Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (hand)—out
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (thumb)—doubtful
*A full list of injury updates can be found at NFL.com.
Week 17 Flex Top 50
1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
3. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
4. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
8. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
9. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
14. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
15. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
16. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
17. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
18. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
19. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
20. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
21. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
22. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
23. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
24. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
25. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
26. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
28. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
29. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
30. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
31. Darrell Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
32. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
33. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
34. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
35. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
36. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
37. Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams
38. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
39. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
40. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Los Angeles Rams
42. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
43. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
44. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
45. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
46. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
47. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
48. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals
49. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
50. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
Waiver Targets: Boston Scott and Jordan Howard, RBs, Philadelphia Eagles
With starter Miles Sanders out for this week's game against the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard become viable flex options off the waiver wire. Scott carried 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants last week. Howard carried nine times for 37 yards and caught two passes for 19.
Scott is the healthier of the two backs, as Howard is officially questionable with a stinger.
"We obviously do not have to make that decision yet," head coach Nick Sirianni said, per Chris Franklin of NJ.com. "He still has two more days to get better, so he is questionable right now."
Managers only able to roster one of the backs should target Scott first because of Howard's uncertain status. However, both could see significant action—if healthy—against a middle-of-the-road run defense.
Washington has allowed the 16th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, but if the Eagles get an early lead, they could look to salt away the game on the ground. Given how well Philadelphia has been playing lately (5-1 in the last six games), that's precisely how I see things unfolding.
Howard is rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 13 percent of ESPN leagues. Scott is rostered in 29 percent and 20 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, respectively. The New York Giants have allowed the 12-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
*Fantasy roster information and points allowed via FantasyPros.
Waiver Target: Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
Managers scrambling to find a tight end for the fantasy playoffs—perhaps those who have missed Darren Waller over the last month—should look to Chicago Bears pass-catcher Cole Kmet.
While the second-year tight end isn't a fantasy star just yet, he's been fairly reliable over the past month. He's had at least three receptions in each of his last five games and has topped the 40-yard mark in four of those.
It'll be back to Andy Dalton at quarterback for the Bears this week, as rookie Justin Fields is questionable but unlikely to play.
"We'll continue to get Justin going and do everything that he can to get ready for next week," coach Matt Nagy said, per Larry Mayer of the team's official website.
In his past two games with Dalton under center (Weeks 12 and 13), Kmet caught a combined 11 passes for 106 yards. He should have a fair PPR floor this weekend, though managers shouldn't bank on touchdown upside.
Kmet has just two professional touchdowns and none this season. He is rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 38 percent of ESPN leagues.