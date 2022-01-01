    Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2022

    Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

      Happy new year, football fans! While the calendar has changed over to 2022, the 2021 NFL season is still going strong. Two weeks of regular-season action remain, and Week 17 is set to get underway on Sunday.

      For most season-long fantasy leagues, Week 17 will represent the championship week. Some larger leagues will inevitably run the course of the regular season. However, the final slate is often skipped in fantasy because of the danger of resting starters.

      While no top seeds are locked up—and therefore, teams won't be inclined to rest healthy starters—injuries and COVID-19-related absences will still impact player availability. Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz from Friday's injury report, check out updated flex rankings and examine a couple of potential waiver-wire replacements.

      All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

    Notable Injuries Heading into Saturday (Offense Only)

      Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (ankle)—did not practice

      Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens (illness)—did not practice

      Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (ankle)—questionable (Andy Dalton expected  to start)

      Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns (ankle)—limited in practice

      Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos (concussion)—out

      Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (knee)—doubtful

      James O'Shaughnessy, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (hip)—out

      Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (shoulder)—questionable

      Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams (Achilles)—questionable (unlikely to play)

      Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots (concussion)—out

      Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints (chest)—out

      Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets (calf)—doubtful

      Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants (shoulder)—out

      Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (hand)—out

      Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (thumb)—doubtful

                   

      *A full list of injury updates can be found at NFL.com.

    Week 17 Flex Top 50

      1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      3. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

      4. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      8. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      9. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      12. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      13. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

      14. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      15. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      16. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      17. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      18. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

      19. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      20. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      21. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      22. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      23. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      24. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      25. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      26. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      27. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      28. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      29. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      30. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      31. Darrell Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      32. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      33. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      34. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      35. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      36. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

      37. Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams

      38. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      39. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

      40. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      41. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Los Angeles Rams

      42. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      43. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

      44. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      45. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

      46. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      47. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

      48. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

      49. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      50. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

    Waiver Targets: Boston Scott and Jordan Howard, RBs, Philadelphia Eagles

      With starter Miles Sanders out for this week's game against the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard become viable flex options off the waiver wire. Scott carried 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants last week. Howard carried nine times for 37 yards and caught two passes for 19.

      Scott is the healthier of the two backs, as Howard is officially questionable with a stinger.

      "We obviously do not have to make that decision yet," head coach Nick Sirianni said, per Chris Franklin of NJ.com. "He still has two more days to get better, so he is questionable right now."

      Managers only able to roster one of the backs should target Scott first because of Howard's uncertain status. However, both could see significant action—if healthy—against a middle-of-the-road run defense.

      Washington has allowed the 16th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, but if the Eagles get an early lead, they could look to salt away the game on the ground. Given how well Philadelphia has been playing lately (5-1 in the last six games), that's precisely how I see things unfolding.

      Howard is rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 13 percent of ESPN leagues. Scott is rostered in 29 percent and 20 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, respectively. The New York Giants have allowed the 12-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

                  

      *Fantasy roster information and points allowed via FantasyPros.  

    Waiver Target: Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

      Managers scrambling to find a tight end for the fantasy playoffs—perhaps those who have missed Darren Waller over the last month—should look to Chicago Bears pass-catcher Cole Kmet.

      While the second-year tight end isn't a fantasy star just yet, he's been fairly reliable over the past month. He's had at least three receptions in each of his last five games and has topped the 40-yard mark in four of those.

      It'll be back to Andy Dalton at quarterback for the Bears this week, as rookie Justin Fields is questionable but unlikely to play.

      "We'll continue to get Justin going and do everything that he can to get ready for next week," coach Matt Nagy said, per Larry Mayer of the team's official website.

      In his past two games with Dalton under center (Weeks 12 and 13), Kmet caught a combined 11 passes for 106 yards. He should have a fair PPR floor this weekend, though managers shouldn't bank on touchdown upside.

      Kmet has just two professional touchdowns and none this season. He is rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 38 percent of ESPN leagues.

