NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 17 Scenarios, Standings and Predictions

1 of 3

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

AFC

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

No. 2 Tennessee Titans (10-5) vs. No. 7 Miami Dolphins (8-7)

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) vs. No. 6 New England Patriots (9-6)

No. 4 Buffalo Bills (9-6) vs. No. 5 Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

In the hunt: Los Angeles Chargers (8-7), Las Vegas Raiders (8-7), Baltimore Ravens (8-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1), Cleveland Browns (7-8), Denver Broncos (7-8)

The AFC North and AFC South are the two divisions in the conference that could have champions crowned in Week 17. And both teams that are in the lead won't need any outside help to do so.

The Cincinnati Bengals could clinch the AFC North with a home victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there's no other scenario that doesn't involve a tie that would see Cincinnati clinch this week, so it will likely need to beat Kansas City in order to do so.

The Tennessee Titans could clinch the AFC South with a home win over the Miami Dolphins. However, they could also clinch even if they lose if the Indianapolis Colts lose at home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even if the Titans don't win the division crown Sunday, they could still clinch a playoff berth if two of the following three teams lose: the Los Angeles Chargers (vs. the Denver Broncos), Baltimore Ravens (vs. the Los Angeles Rams) and New England Patriots (vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars).

The Colts may get eliminated from AFC South title contention Sunday, but they will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Raiders. Otherwise, they will have to wait until Week 18 for another chance to secure a spot.

With the Buffalo Bills, Patriots and Dolphins all still alive in the AFC East title race, the division crown can't be won until Week 18. However, Buffalo and New England could at least clinch playoff berths this week.

The Bills need to beat the Atlanta Falcons and have either the Ravens (vs. the Rams) or both the Chargers (vs. the Broncos) and Raiders (at the Colts) lose in order to secure a spot in the postseason.

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Jaguars and a loss by either the Dolphins (at the Titans) or the Raiders (at the Colts).

As for the race for the No. 1 seed, the Chiefs can clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage with a win over the Bengals and a Titans loss to the Dolphins.