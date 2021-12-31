Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

0 of 4

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

It's fantasy football championship week for a lucky few managers, and what a season it's been.

Not to say anything about your rostering and lineup skills, but if you made it to the title game in fantasy this year, more than a little luck was on your side. Now, you just have to do it one more time.

Let's break down the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends we love heading into Week 17 of the NFL season, based in part on favorable matchups and in part on actual/projected performance.

Needless to say, while this isn't always a given, the players with the most on the line this week are most likely the ones who will pop off in fantasy.

All rankings are based on standard scoring and assume a 12-team league. Stats and projections via fantasypros.com.