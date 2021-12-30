Fantasy Football Week 17: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

For the final time in 2021, we'll wrap up this week's Start/Sit column by ho-ho-handling some answers to app user questions in rapid-fire style.

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.

I hope that you folks enjoyed reading this column half as much as I enjoyed writing it. Good luck in your championship games, and I hope you all have a safe and Happy New Year!

Championship game. A.J. Brown or (Amon-Ra) St. Brown at Flex? -- @NO_USER

That St. Brown has been a valuable fantasy asset over the last month is undeniable. But Brown was fantasy football's third-highest scoring wide receiver last week, and he should again see a robust target share Sunday against a Dolphins defense that has surrendered the ninth-most PPR points to wide receivers in 2021. Brown is the play.

In the finals trying to figure out which running backs to start in .5 PPR between Damien Harris, Aaron Jones, Sony Michel or Ronald Jones. Pick 2. -- @cruzc23

I think I have already made it pretty clear that Ronald Jones II of the Buccaneers is a great Week 17 play against a soft Jets defense. Sony Michel is the unquestioned lead back for the Rams now, but the Ravens have one of the league's best run defenses and an injury-ravaged secondary—he's a pass. Rhamondre Stevenson's return to practice in New England adds risk to trusting Damien Harris, even in a favorable matchup. So we'll go Jones times two. Aaron Jones is splitting time with A.J. Dillon in the Green Bay backfield, but he has at least 65 total yards and/or a score in three straight.

(Jalen) Hurts or (Aaron) Rodgers at QB? -- @ptdillon

There's not really a "wrong" answer to this question. Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Aaron Rodgers of State Farm should excel in top-10 fantasy matchups in Week 17. But Hurts plays a Washington Football Team that leads the NFL in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and back in Week 15, Hurts lit up Washington for 344 total yards, three touchdowns (including two on the ground) and the third-most fantasy points of the week at his position. Roll with Hurts.

(Joe) Burrow vs. Chiefs or Russ (Wilson) vs. Lions? -- @KCDrew

This feels like a person who wants to avoid a conflict of rooting interests. Too bad. If you want to win a fantasy title, Burrow is the easy call. He just set a franchise record for passing yards by a Bengals quarterback with 525, draws a Chiefs team allowing the fifth-most points to quarterbacks and has averaged almost three fantasy points a game more than the disappointing Wilson has in a down 2021.

(Rashaad) Penny, (Josh) Jacobs, (Chase) Edmonds and CEH (Clyde Edwards-Helaire). Which two should I start? -- @M3tro_Nate

Edwards-Helaire is the easiest scratch. Even if his bruised shoulder allows the second-year back to play, he's likely going to be severely limited. Similarly, Chase Edmonds of the Cardinals will probably see a more limited workload than Penny and Jacobs by virtue of the potential return of James Conner. Penny and Jacobs are easily the best bets to see 15 or more carries, and those carries are opportunities to score fantasy points.

Dallas Cowboys Defense or New Orleans Saints Defense? -- @dcestrealla 22

From a matchup perspective, the Saints are the much better play. They take on a Carolina Panthers team that is allowing the most fantasy points to team defenses in the NFC. But the Cowboys are fantasy's highest-scoring defense and just posted a gonzo stat line against Washington that included two touchdowns. The Cowboys are just too hot to sit, even if their matchup isn't ideal.

Boston Scott, Rex Burkhead, (Dare) Ogunbowale. Pick one RB2. -- @bburh

Thanks to injuries, I face this exact call in a league this week. Rex Burkhead of the Texans is out—last week feels like a fluke, and the game script this week against the 49ers projects much more negatively than the upset of the Chargers. Jacksonville's Dare Ogunbowale should see a solid workload in a matchup that's better than many think, but the Jags could also fall behind and have to go pass-heavy. Boston Scott of the Eagles has a plus matchup with Washington, and Jordan Howard's stinger and Miles Sanders' hand injury could mean a bump in touches. Scott is my first choice here, but it is admittedly a close call.

Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.

Fantasy points allowed and scoring data courtesy of My Fantasy League.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.