Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 17

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Week 17 has arrived, and the push for the NFL postseason is heading up. While a handful of divisions have been locked up, both first-round byes are still up for grabs.

This is terrific for fantasy managers playing in championship games. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers won't be inclined to rest starters this week despite being division champions. There's plenty left to play for, so healthy starters will be in the lineup.

Managers will still need to adjust their lineups, however. Injuries and absences still impact the fantasy landscape, and it will be as important as always to play the matchups.

Here, we'll dive into some of the best and worst plays of Week 17. To avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros. All picks are based on points-per-reception scoring.