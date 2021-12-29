Fantasy Football Week 17 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

0 of 3

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

If you're currently scouring the waiver wire of your fantasy football league, you're likely looking for a player to start in Week 17. That's because this is championship week for the majority of leagues, and after Monday, another fantasy season will be complete.

There are only two teams still standing in most leagues, and those managers will be going head-to-head for a championship. Even though you've made it this far, you may be looking for a player to plug into your lineup to fill in for either an injured player or somebody who's currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here's a look at several deep sleepers who should be available on the waiver wire in most leagues and could potentially be used as late fill-in options.