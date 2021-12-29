NFL Playoffs 2021-22: Bracket Predictions, Odds for AFC and NFC Before Week 17

2 of 3

Justin Rex/Associated Press

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

No. 2 Tennessee Titans (10-5) vs. No. 7 Miami Dolphins (8-7)

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) vs. No. 6 New England Patriots (9-6)

No. 4 Buffalo Bills (9-6) vs. No. 5 Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

In the hunt: Los Angeles Chargers (8-7), Las Vegas Raiders (8-7), Baltimore Ravens (8-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1), Cleveland Browns (7-8), Denver Broncos (7-8)

Predictions

1. Kansas City

2. Tennessee

3. Buffalo

4. Cincinnati

5. Indianapolis

6. New England

7. Los Angeles

While the Titans, Bills and Bengals haven't yet clinched playoff berths heading into Week 17, that should soon change. And it's highly likely that each team will win its respective division, as all three are in control with only two regular-season games still to play.

Buffalo should have no trouble clinching the AFC East this week. The Bills have a home matchup against the Falcons, and they're coming off a big win over the Patriots that moved them into first place in the division. Buffalo will take care of business in Week 17.

As for Tennessee and Cincinnati, each may have to wait until Week 18 to win its respective divisions.

The Titans are hosting the red-hot Dolphins this week, which should be a difficult matchup. Miami, which has won seven straight games, is playing well defensively, and it could make things tough on Tennessee. However, the Titans need only one win to capture the AFC South title, and they'll get that by beating the Texans in Week 18.

The Bengals have a challenging Week 17 matchup, as they're hosting the Chiefs, who have won eight straight games and are looking to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Cincinnati may not win this week, but it will beat Cleveland in Week 18 to secure the AFC North title.

The Colts and Patriots may fall short in their respective division races, but neither should have trouble securing a wild-card berth. Both teams have played well throughout the regular season and have winnable matchups the rest of the way.

As for the No. 7 seed, the Chargers will emerge from the quartet of 8-7 teams to capture the final wild-card berth in the AFC. Los Angeles closes the regular season with divisional matchups against Denver and Las Vegas, and after a surprising Week 16 loss to Houston, it will bounce back and earn two straight wins.

The Chargers will get key players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list over the next two weeks, which will help them finish strong and get into the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season.