NFL Standings 2021-22: Week 17 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild-Card Picture

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

No. 2 Tennessee Titans (10-5) vs. No. 7 Miami Dolphins (8-7)

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) vs. No. 6 New England Patriots (9-6)

No. 4 Buffalo Bills (9-6) vs. No. 5 Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

In the hunt: Los Angeles Chargers (8-7), Las Vegas Raiders (8-7), Baltimore Ravens (8-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1), Cleveland Browns (7-8), Denver Broncos (7-8)

Although the Chiefs are the only AFC team that has clinched a playoff berth, that's likely to change in Week 17. And it's possible that the Titans and Bengals will both join them as division champions.

Tennessee will clinch the AFC South title in Week 17 with a win over Miami or an Indianapolis loss to Las Vegas. If neither of those things happens, then the Titans could still at least secure a playoff berth if two of the following three teams lose: the Chargers (vs. the Broncos), Ravens (vs. the Rams) and Patriots (vs. the Jaguars).

Cincinnati will clinch the AFC North title in Week 17 with a win over Kansas City. However, that could be a difficult task, considering the Chiefs are looking to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which they can do with a win and a Titans loss to the Dolphins.

The AFC East title race will last until Week 18, regardless of what happens during Week 17. The Bills control their own destiny in the division race, as they'll win the title with victories over the Falcons and the Jets in the next two weeks. However, Buffalo can't clinch this week, as New England and Miami remain in the race.

The Bills can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17, though, if they beat the Falcons and the Ravens or the Raiders and Chargers lose.

The Colts are still alive in the AFC South race, but they need to win each of their final two games and have the Bills lose each of their final two matchups. Still, Indianapolis can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 if it beats Las Vegas this week.

The Patriots may have fallen to second place in the AFC East on Sunday, but they remain alive in the race for the division title. Even if they come up short, they can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 with a win over the Jaguars and a loss by either the Raiders or Dolphins.

Currently on a seven-game winning streak, Miami now controls its own postseason destiny. If it wins its final two games against Tennessee and New England, then it will be in the playoffs.