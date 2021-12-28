Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Top Matchup Plays and Sleepers

0 of 4

David Becker/Associated Press

Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season is fast approaching, and for the first time since—checks notes—forever, that doesn't mean the curtains are about to drop on the campaign.

The league's new 18-week schedule means fantasy football managers have more time than ever to sweat out playoff matchups, find favorable matchups to exploit and sneak a potentially season-saving sleeper into their lineup.

We're here to help with that final part by running through an early round of start-or-sit debates for the upcoming docket.