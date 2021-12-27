Fantasy Football Week 17: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

0 of 5

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

We're heading into Week 17 of the NFL season, which has traditionally marked the final week. However, under the new 18-game schedule, it's the penultimate slate. For most season-long fantasy leagues, this means that championship week has arrived.

Fantasy leagues generally steer clear of the final week because of the potential of teams resting star players. That may not happen this year with much of the playoff picture still undecided. However, most managers are still staring down their final week of fantasy action.

Naturally, this means that making the right roster decisions will be as important as ever in Week 17. Since injuries and absences are still a thing, managers should take one last look at their waiver-wire options before the finale.

Here, you'll find a look at some waiver-wire targets for Week 17, along with stat projections for their looming matchups. First, though, let's take a look at some early Week 17 flex rankings.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.