Fantasy Football Week 17: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections
We're heading into Week 17 of the NFL season, which has traditionally marked the final week. However, under the new 18-game schedule, it's the penultimate slate. For most season-long fantasy leagues, this means that championship week has arrived.
Fantasy leagues generally steer clear of the final week because of the potential of teams resting star players. That may not happen this year with much of the playoff picture still undecided. However, most managers are still staring down their final week of fantasy action.
Naturally, this means that making the right roster decisions will be as important as ever in Week 17. Since injuries and absences are still a thing, managers should take one last look at their waiver-wire options before the finale.
Here, you'll find a look at some waiver-wire targets for Week 17, along with stat projections for their looming matchups. First, though, let's take a look at some early Week 17 flex rankings.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 17 Flex Top 40
1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
3. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
4. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
5. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
6. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
9. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
10. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
11. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
12. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
13. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
17. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
19. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
22. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
24. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
25. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
26. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
27. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
28. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
29. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
30. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
32. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
33. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
34. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
35. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
36. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
37. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
39. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
40. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
There's a good chance that Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is already rostered in your league. It's worth checking though, because St. Brown has become the receiver to scoop up in 2021.
The rookie pass-catcher has been phenomenal down the stretch and has caught at least eight passes in each of his last four games. Against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, he caught nine passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
It's worth noting that Detroit had quarterback Tim Boyle under center instead of Jared Goff on Sunday. St. Brown has become Detroit's most dangerous pass-catcher regardless of who is at quarterback. That's something to keep in mind this week against the Seattle Seahawks.
Again, St. Brown may not be available but it's possible. He is rostered in 69 percent of Yahoo leagues and only 61 percent of ESPN leagues. Seattle is a tough matchup—it has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers—but we can expect the Lions to funnel the football to St. Brown regardless of who is under center.
Week 17 projection: 8 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD
Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
There's a far better chance that Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott is available heading into Week 17. he is rostered in only 15 percent of Yahoo leagues and 13 percent of ESPN leagues. Scott could be thrust into significant action against the Washington Football Team this week, as starting back Miles Sanders is believed to have a fractured hand.
"Per multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, the Eagles fear that running back Miles Sanders suffered a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Giants. He'll undergo more testing tomorrow," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote on Sunday.
In relief duty against the New York Giants, Scott carried 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown. With a bigger workload against Washington, he could be a borderline RB2 option.
Jordan Howard could also be worth a look, though he exited Sunday's game with a stinger. It will be important to monitor his situation throughout the week. Howard is rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues and nine percent of ESPN leagues.
Without knowing the full extent of Howard's status, Scott is the safer wire target. Washington has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, so PPR value will be in play for either back.
Week 17 projection: 76 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 18 receiving yards, 1 TD
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Another injury-related target, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale is worth a claim if only as insurance. H's facing a tough New England Patriots defense in Week 17 but is likely to be Jacksonville's lead back.
Starter and fantasy standout James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday.
In relief duty, Ogunbowale rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets. He also caught two passes for 15 yards. There's a big difference between the Jets and the Patriots defenses, though, so PPR value will be key to a serviceable outing.
New England has allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Fortunately, Ogunbowale is a piece of the passing game and has caught at least one pass in three straight games.
Ogunbowale is available in 99 percent of ESPN and Yahoo Leagues.
Week 17 projection: 45 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 26 receiving yards
Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants
Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney is rostered in only 22 percent of Yahoo leagues and 24 percent of ESPN leagues. He had been out since Week 11 with quad and oblique injuries but made his return in Week 16 against Philadelphia.
While Toney had only 28 receiving yards against the Eagles, he was targeted nine times and caught four passes. He should have a solid PPR floor and some upside this week against the Chicago Bears. Back in Week 11, Toney caught seven passes for 40 yards. Way back in Week 5, he caught 10 passes for 189.
While Toney shouldn't be considered a high-end play against the Bears, he's a serviceable insurance option. There's aren't many good-floor receivers available this late in the season, and Toney should be more productive with another week between him and the injury bug.
Check on St. Brown first, then circle back to Toney if he's unavailable.
Relying on Toney means trusting the Giants offense, which is a dicey proposition. However, the Bears have been kind to opposing receivers this season. Chicago has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to the position in 2021.
Week 17 Projection: 6 receptions, 64 yards
