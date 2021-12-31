Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Fantasy managers can still find potential league-winning pickups at quarterback, a couple of gems coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list and two running backs with a ton of upside in the free-agent pool.

Speaking of the reserve/COVID-19 list, the NFL updated its protocols again Tuesday. Now, regardless of vaccination status, players who test positive only have to isolate for five days instead of 10 if they're asymptomatic (h/t NFL Network's Tom Pelissero). As a result, anyone who tested positive earlier in the week still has a chance to play Sunday or Monday.

To avoid the waiting game, we'll omit players in isolation.

This week, several sleeper picks have high upside because of their skill sets or expanded roles. If you need players with boom potential, take a shot with a couple of the options below.

As the case every week, all eight players are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.