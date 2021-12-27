NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 17 Standings, AFC and NFC Wild Card Hunt

0 of 4

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

If you like chaotic postseason races, the 2021 NFL season will be right up your alley.

Entering the final game of Week 16, both the AFC and NFC feature a jam-packed wild-card race. While the Arizona Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot, the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are in decent position. But behind them, 12 teams are fighting for three postseason berths.

And if the Miami Dolphins beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday, there's a shakeup coming in the AFC, too.

Right now, it seems every result reorganizes the standings. As Week 16 nears its end, we're resetting the playoff picture and checking out the latest news in the wild-card chase.