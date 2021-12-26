Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayDecember 26, 2021
Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
The fantasy football landscape for NFL Week 16 feels like it has changed by the hour in the buildup to Sunday's slate.
Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce, Austin Ekeler and Dalvin Cook are among the players not expected to be on the field for the vital fantasy football week.
Fantasy football players involved in postseason matchups may be forced to get a bit creative with their lineups to secure passage into the semifinal or final rounds.
The backups for Cook and Ekeler provide a good starting point for daily fantasy football lineups since they should receive a large amount of touches in their respective offenses.
A handful of reliable fantasy sources are still available for Week 16 and James Robinson could end up as the highest-scoring player out of that group in his matchup versus the New York Jets.
Build Around James Robinson
James Robinson is one of the reliable fantasy fixtures that should be high up in the scoring categories on Sunday.
The Jacksonville Jaguars running back had 18 carries and three receptions in the first game after Urban Meyer was fired as head coach last week. He had 14 carries in the previous two weeks.
Robinson may be asked to do more in the Jacksonville offense against the New York Jets since Laviska Shenault is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Shenault's absence opens up some more targets for Robinson, Laquon Treadwell and Marvin Jones. Robinson caught three passes on six targets in Week 15.
Robinson has one of the most ideal matchups on the Sunday slate against the Jets defense that has given up a league high 26 rushing touchdowns.
The Jets conceded a pair of ground scores to Duke Johnson in a spot start for the Miami Dolphins last week, so imagine what a top-tier running back could do against New York.
Robinson should have one of the highest roster percentages in DFS contests, especially with Austin Ekeler and Dalvin Cook out, but he should be worth the roster spot against the wretched Jets defense.
Trust Justin Jackson, Alexander Mattison in Elevated Roles
The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are not going to just stop running the ball with Ekeler and Cook sidelined by COVID-19.
Justin Jackson and Alexander Mattison are reliable backups for both teams and they should receive a decent rush volume in their respective games.
Jackson earned 22 carries in the last two weeks in relief of Ekeler, who was not at 100 percent on the injury front. He had 13 rushes for 86 yards in Week 15's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jackson had the advantage of a few extra days of preparation for the Week 16 clash with the Houston Texans since the Chargers played on Thursday last week. Add in the favorable matchup versus Houston and you have a potential top-tier running back for Week 16.
Mattison earned at least 22 carries in three contests this season. He had 90 yards and a score on 22 rushes in his last featured role in Week 13.
Minnesota's offense gets a boost on Sunday with the return of Adam Thielen, but the NFC North side still needs to establish the run against the Los Angeles Rams.
Mattison faces a much tougher matchup than Jackson, but he should still have a high volume of touches in both facets of the offense, which makes him an intriguing DFS play.
Take a Risk on D.K. Metcalf in Favorable Matchup
D.K. Metcalf has not been a hot name on the fantasy football wire over the last two months due to his production decrease.
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has not earned more than 60 receiving yards since Week 7, but his numbers on Tuesday night could be a sign of things to come on Sunday.
Metcalf was targeted on 12 occasions by Russell Wilson in Tuesday's loss to the Rams. He caught six of those passes for 52 yards.
Seattle should air it out against the Chicago Bears defense that allows the second-most touchdowns to wide receivers in the NFL.
Metcalf has not found the end zone since Week 8, so he is a bit of a risk from a DFS standpoint, but if he can't break out against Chicago, then his fantasy football fate is doomed for the rest of the season.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.