Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The fantasy football landscape for NFL Week 16 feels like it has changed by the hour in the buildup to Sunday's slate.

Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce, Austin Ekeler and Dalvin Cook are among the players not expected to be on the field for the vital fantasy football week.

Fantasy football players involved in postseason matchups may be forced to get a bit creative with their lineups to secure passage into the semifinal or final rounds.

The backups for Cook and Ekeler provide a good starting point for daily fantasy football lineups since they should receive a large amount of touches in their respective offenses.

A handful of reliable fantasy sources are still available for Week 16 and James Robinson could end up as the highest-scoring player out of that group in his matchup versus the New York Jets.