Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

If you have a fantasy football lineup to set this week, you've most likely made it to your league's playoffs. Congratulations! And yet, what a treacherous road ahead this week.

The new omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge has hit the NFL hard, with multiple big names on multiple teams projected to be out this week because of health and safety protocols, not to mention due to other injuries.

Just some of the players who may be riding your bench include:

Kansas City's top weapons Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, though there is a chance they could come off the COVID-19 list before their game Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks.

Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett, who is on the COVID-19 list but could return this week.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and teammate Chris Godwin, whose season is over after suffering a torn ACL.

Needless to say, you have some decisions to make. We'll go over some projections for healthy players for Week 16 whom you could either start off your bench or, depending on your league depth, potentially even pick up on waivers.

Note that all projections are for points-per-reception leagues and from FantasyPros, where you can also see this week's full position rankings. We've highlighted just a few must-starts below.