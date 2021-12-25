Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

1 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

1. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at ARI

2. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson at NYJ

3. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris at KC

4. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery at SEA

5. Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison vs. LAR

6. Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson vs. DET

7. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. MIA

8. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at GB

9. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. CLE

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones II at CAR

11. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. DEN

12. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. BAL

13. Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams at LV

14. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. WAS

15. Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. PIT

Taylor has been on a tear this season, and it's unlikely he'll stop this week against the Cardinals. But the No. 2 running back of Week 16 could reemerge as a viable fantasy option late in the season.

Robinson had been less of a factor over Urban Meyer's last two games as the Jaguars head coach, but he immediately had an increase in workload in Jacksonville's first game without Meyer. In Week 15, Robinson had 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. He also was targeted six times and had three receptions for 13 yards.

There's a good chance that Robinson will have another solid performance this week, as the Jets are allowing the most fantasy points to running backs per game in the league, per NFL.com. So, Robinson should have no trouble racking up yards and is likely to get into the end zone again.

Another running back to watch is Mattison, who has excelled all three times he's started in place of Dalvin Cook this season. With Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Mattison will get another opportunity to work as the Vikings' lead back. And even though they're facing the Rams, his workload should lead to a solid fantasy performance.

Mixon is also a top RB with a tougher matchup. However, he had 59 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Ravens, so he's capable of at least having a decent showing this time.