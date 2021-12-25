Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each PositionDecember 25, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position
Week 16 of the NFL season got underway with an exciting matchup between the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. There will be a further two games on Christmas Day, then 12 on Sunday and finally a Monday night matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.
Many of these games will have importance to fantasy football managers who are still in their league's playoffs, especially because this week marks the semifinals for most leagues. With a win this week, managers can move on to a championship matchup in Week 17.
Here are points-per-reception rankings for the flex positions for the rest of Week 16.
Running Backs
1. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at ARI
2. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson at NYJ
3. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris at KC
4. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery at SEA
5. Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison vs. LAR
6. Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson vs. DET
7. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. MIA
8. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at GB
9. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. CLE
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones II at CAR
11. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. DEN
12. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. BAL
13. Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams at LV
14. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. WAS
15. Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. PIT
Taylor has been on a tear this season, and it's unlikely he'll stop this week against the Cardinals. But the No. 2 running back of Week 16 could reemerge as a viable fantasy option late in the season.
Robinson had been less of a factor over Urban Meyer's last two games as the Jaguars head coach, but he immediately had an increase in workload in Jacksonville's first game without Meyer. In Week 15, Robinson had 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. He also was targeted six times and had three receptions for 13 yards.
There's a good chance that Robinson will have another solid performance this week, as the Jets are allowing the most fantasy points to running backs per game in the league, per NFL.com. So, Robinson should have no trouble racking up yards and is likely to get into the end zone again.
Another running back to watch is Mattison, who has excelled all three times he's started in place of Dalvin Cook this season. With Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Mattison will get another opportunity to work as the Vikings' lead back. And even though they're facing the Rams, his workload should lead to a solid fantasy performance.
Mixon is also a top RB with a tougher matchup. However, he had 59 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Ravens, so he's capable of at least having a decent showing this time.
Wide Receivers
1. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at MIN
2. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. CLE
3. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen at HOU
4. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. PIT
5. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb vs. WAS
6. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett vs. CHI
7. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson at KC
8. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. LAR
9. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at NE
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown at CAR
11. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase vs. BAL
12. Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle at NO
13. Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow vs. DEN
14. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. CHI
15. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins vs. BAL
Kupp is having a special season, and he's been on a tear of late. He's scored four touchdowns over the past three weeks and has gone over 100 yards seven times in his past nine games. Yet, he could have one of his biggest showings yet in Week 16.
The Rams are taking on the Vikings, who are allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers per game in the league, per NFL.com. Other Los Angeles wide receivers such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson could also put up big numbers.
Another wide receiver to keep an eye on this week is Lamb, who hasn't scored a touchdown in any of the Cowboys' past four games. However, he's been joint-17th in the NFL in targets and has a favorable matchup against Washington, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get back into the end zone.
The Buccaneers may need to rely on Brown in the passing game, as he'll be active this week for the first time since Week 6. They'll be without Chris Godwin (torn ACL) and Mike Evans (hamstring), so Brown could be Brady's No. 1 target upon his return.
Brown could have a big fantasy performance, especially if he can pick up where he left off earlier this season. Over his first five games, he had three showings with at least 93 yards and scored four total touchdowns.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. PIT
2. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at CIN
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski at CAR
4. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. DEN
5. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. NYG
6. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki at NO
7. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts vs. DET
8. Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz vs. WAS
9. New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry vs. BUF
10. Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vs. BAL
Kelce had a huge game in Week 15, and he'll likely keep that momentum going this week, as long as he's active. He's currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so if he ends up not being cleared in time, fantasy managers relying on him need to have a backup option.
One potential sleeper at tight end for Week 16 is Uzomah. Uzomah is inconsistent, but the Bengals are taking on a Ravens defense allowing the second-most passing yards per game in the NFL (264.9).
Uzomah already had one big performance against Baltimore, as he had three catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7. There's a good chance that he could put up big numbers again this week.
Another tight end who is likely to excel this week is Goedert, who has had more than 100 yards in each of his past two games. He could keep that streak going, as the Eagles' offense has a favorable matchup against the Giants.