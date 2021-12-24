NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: Reviewing Latest Bracket Scenarios for AFC, NFC

2 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kansas City has an opportunity to clinch its sixth consecutive AFC West title Sunday. But in order for that to happen, it's going to need a little bit of help.

The Chiefs can capture the division title if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Houston Texans. But Los Angeles is a heavy favorite over Houston, so it's a long shot to happen this week. However, a Kansas City win is enough for it to clinch a playoff berth.

Even if the Chiefs clinch a postseason berth and/or the AFC West title, they will still have reason to play their starters down the stretch, as there is no way for them to clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference in Week 16.

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots could also become division champions this week. The Titans have no control over whether they will clinch the AFC South in Week 16, though, as they need the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night for that to happen.

However, Tennessee would clinch a playoff berth if all of the following teams lose: the Miami Dolphins (at the New Orleans Saints), Buffalo Bills (at New England), Denver Broncos (at the Las Vegas Raiders), Cleveland Browns (at the Green Bay Packers) and either Pittsburgh (at Kansas City) or the Baltimore Ravens (at the Cincinnati Bengals).

As for the Patriots, they can clinch the AFC East with a win over the Bills and a Dolphins loss to the Saints. It's an important matchup between New England and Buffalo regardless, as the winner will be in first place in the division after the game.

Even if the Dolphins win, the Pats could still earn a playoff berth in Week 16. They need a win and one of the following combinations of losses: Raiders/Chargers, Colts/Bengals, Colts/Ravens/Steelers, Colts/Chargers or Ravens/Browns/Steelers.

While there are no clinching scenarios for the highly competitive AFC North, first place in the division will be on the line in the Ravens-Bengals matchup. But the Steelers and Browns remain close behind those two teams and would remain that way with wins of their own.