2022 NBA Trade Deadline Deals for the Next Wave of Tankers

0 of 4

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Two months of an NBA season is enough time to separate the haves from the have-nots.

In fact, you can already picture the advertisement texts surely being marketed to win-now shoppers.

Going out of business for the rest of 2021-22! Locker room liquidation! Every veteran must go!

While six teams sport a sub-.400 winning percentage, two will be spared from this exercise for now: the Indiana Pacers, who've said they aren't interested in tanking, and the New Orleans Pelicans, who might not be able to sell a race to the bottom to possibly unhappy star Zion Williamson.

That leaves the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic on the table, so let's cobble together a trade for each that will move them closer to the best draft-lottery odds they can get.