NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Standings, Bracket Scenarios and Odds

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

No. 2 New England Patriots (9-5) vs. No. 7 Buffalo Bills (8-6)

No. 3 Tennessee Titans (9-5) vs. No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) vs. No. 5 Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

In the hunt: Baltimore Ravens (8-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1), Las Vegas Raiders (7-7), Miami Dolphins (7-7), Cleveland Browns (7-7), Denver Broncos (7-7)

The Chiefs could win their sixth straight AFC West title Sunday, but it's going to require some help. In order for that to happen, they have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and also need the Los Angeles Chargers to lose to the Houston Texans.

It's unlikely that Los Angeles is going to be knocked off by Houston, so the AFC West race should continue another week. But even if Kansas City clinches, it will still have an incentive to finish the regular season strong, as it can't secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC this week.

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will be playing with first place in the AFC East on the line Sunday. If New England wins, then Buffalo will be eliminated from the division race. However, the Pats can't clinch the title unless the Miami Dolphins lose to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

The Titans swept the season series against the Indianapolis Colts, so their one-game lead in the AFC South is more like a two-game advantage. Tennessee can clinch the division title in Week 16 if it beats the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night and Indianapolis loses to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

Any of the four teams in the AFC North could still win the division title, as they are all separated by one game. The Cincinnati Bengals enter Week 16 as the leader, but they have a home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who have an identical 8-6 record.

Either Cincinnati or Baltimore will be in first place in the AFC North heading into Week 17, but the Pittsburgh and the Cleveland Browns would keep things incredibly tight if they can win this week. The Browns face the Packers on Saturday, while the Steelers take on the Chiefs on Sunday.

The wild-card picture is also crowded, and there are a bunch of potential scenarios for how things could unfold over the next three weeks. The Colts, Chargers and Bills each control their own destiny. They could all also still claim division titles by winning out.

The Dolphins are an interesting team to watch because they have won six straight games since a 1-7 start. However, they have a challenging road matchup Monday night against the Saints, who have won back-to-back games and are battling for a playoff berth themselves.