Fantasy Football Week 16: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Just as we do every week, we'll wrap up this week's Start/Sit column by ho-ho-handling some answers to app user questions in rapid-fire style.

The holidays are all about giving, after all.

Have more Start/Sit questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend a few hours there on Friday and/or Saturday, answering as many as possible.

Full PPR: Mike Williams or Michael Pittman Jr.? -- @RawDawgTTP

We won't get into Pittman's Week 15 turkey, because I'm not bitter. The problem is that it isn't his only one of late—the Colts receiver hasn't found the end zone since Week 9 and has one game with 10-plus PPR points over the past month. Mike Williams of the Chargers definitely has some "boom/bust" qualities, but he's tallied a dozen or more PPR points in three of five with two games of 15-plus. He's the call here.

Decisions, decisions. Need an RB2 and a Flex between (Rashaad) Penny, (Michael) Carter, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown and (Brandin) Cooks. Thanks as always for the advice. -- @amitagutnicki

Given the unappealing choice here at running back, the flex play is going to be one of the wide receivers. A.J. Brown is iffy to play and a risky start after a long layoff, leaving a call between St. Brown and Cooks. The former has the better matchup, but the latter has been more productive over the season as a whole. However, Cooks' placement on the COVID-19 list likely makes St. Brown the play by default. The running backs are a mess, but after watching Penny get dinged up in a bad outing against the Rams, Carter is (ugh) the better play of the two.

I have (Antonio) Gibson and Lenny (Fournette). I can slide (Cordarrelle) Patterson to RB. Who on the waiver wire can I pick up? -- @JayeMadeOff

Given the workload he'll see in Fournette's stead, Ronald Jones II of the Buccaneers is easily the No. 1 waiver add in the backfield this week. Elijah Mitchell of the 49ers isn't expected to play Thursday, which sets up Jeff Wilson Jr. as the team's lead back once again. With Austin Ekeler on the COVID-19 list, Justin Jackson of the Chargers could see a big workload against Houston on Sunday. Ditto for Cincinnati's Samaje Perine if Joe Mixon's ankle becomes an issue.

.5 PPR and need 2 flex out of D'Onta Foreman, Damien Harris, Michael Carter and Gabriel Davis. -- @corey_mus12

There's been enough said about Carter here to make it clear he's a desperation play at best in Week 16. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis has been hot with Emmanuel Sanders out, but he's a risky play in a terrible fantasy matchup this week. With D'Onta Foreman serving as the lead back for the Titans with Derrick Henry out and Damien Harris back at practice and on track to play Sunday, those two running backs are both the best and safest starts of this group.

Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott) or (Saquon) Barkley? -- @wescassidy

New York's Saquon Barkley was a first-round pick in many leagues this year, but he hasn't played like one—Barkley still hasn't had a single game this season with even 65 rushing yards. Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys hasn't hit that benchmark either since Week 6, but he found the end zone on the ground last week and gets a Washington team Sunday that just allowed 238 rushing yards to the Eagles.

Flex 1 (DK) Metcalf or (Ja'Marr) Chase? RB2 Williams or (Rashaad) Penny? -- @popwarrior1

I'm admittedly not sure if this person meant Detroit's Jamaal Williams or Denver's Javonte Williams. If it's the latter he's light-years ahead of Penny, and even the former could be preferable after Penny's clunker against the Rams. While you're staying away from Seahawks, sit Metcalf as well—the Seattle passing game has completely fallen apart, and Chase had eight catches for a whopping 201 yards the first time the Bengals played the Ravens this season.

DeVonta Smith or (Rashaad) Penny? -- @rbadesha

Um, neither? I'm not joking—if you can get a hold of Ronald Jones II, Jeff Wilson Jr. or a wideout like Amon-Ra St. Brown, I'd start all of them ahead of these two jokers. If you can't, start Smith and hope against hope that the Eagles wideout gets behind the Giants defense for a long one. There's just no scenario in which starting Penny against a decent Bears defense isn't a terrible idea.

