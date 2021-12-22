NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Scenarios, Predictions for 2021 Postseason

2 of 3

The bar is going to be set high in the AFC as there are currently five teams with 8-6 records tied for the four wildcard spots. The margin for error is going to be thin even for those teams.

That margin of error will be even more thin for the Pittsburgh Steelers who are 7-6-1 and the four teams behind them sitting at 7-7.

One team to keep an eye out of that 7-7 group is the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa is playing the best we've seen him play and they own the league's second-longest current winning streak at six. Granted, three of those six wins have come against teams that have already been eliminated from the playoff race.

Any question about the legitimacy of their streak are going to be answered over the final three weeks of the season. They have road games against the Saints (who are making their own playoff push) and Titans before hosting the Patriots in what could be a win-or-go-home season finale.

Of the other teams currently on the outside looking in, the Ravens stand out as a potentially dangerous one. The AFC North is still wide open right now. All four teams are within one game of the division title, yet the division could only have one representative in the postseason.

The Ravens are currently on a three-game losing streak. However, all three losses were by two points or less and they were without Lamar Jackson for part or all of two of those games. If Jackson can return to the lineup from his ankle injury the Ravens could make a run at the division championship over the final three weeks.

All four teams still have a chance to win the division but their chief competition is going to come from the Cincinnati Bengals. They hold the top spot through tiebreakers right now but have a relatively tough slate with the Ravens, Chiefs and Browns on deck.

The Chiefs have the inside track on the No. 1 seed and only bye in the conference. Their seven-game winning streak has them a game ahead of everyone in the field with games against the Steelers, Bengals and Broncos left on the docket.

Prediction

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Indianapolis Colts

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New England Patriots

7. Tennessee Titans