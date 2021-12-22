Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

0 of 4

Now, it's down to four teams battling it out for a fantasy football championship. That's the case in most standard leagues, as the majority started the playoffs in Week 15 of the NFL regular season and have the semifinals set for Week 16.

For fantasy managers whose season is still going, it will take only two wins to come away with a championship. But before thinking about the title, you'll have to get past one of your competitors by earning a victory in Week 16, and that may not be easy.

There are plenty of NFL players dealing with injuries or who have an uncertain status after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. So you may have to look deep down the bench or even on the waiver wire to fill a starting spot this week.

Here's a look at positional rankings for Week 16, along with some sleepers to consider starting.