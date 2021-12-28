Ranking the 8 Best NHL Outdoor Games

0 of 8

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

When the temperatures drop and a new year beckons, you know it's time for another outdoor NHL game.

Although the league held a couple of outdoor games in the 1950s, both matchups were exhibitions. It wasn't until 2003 that the NHL hosted a meaningful open-air matchup.

Five years later, the NHL scheduled another one. And since then, outdoor games have become an annual tradition. Heck, it's to the point that—between the Winter Classic, Stadium Series, Heritage Classic and other events—the volume of games is a running joke.

Nevertheless, we've watched a bunch of enjoyable, competitive open-air hockey over the last two decades. And heading into the 2022 Winter Classic, we're recalling the best of those outdoor games.