Fantasy Football Week 16: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

As fantasy football managers make a push through the playoffs, they must take note of significant changes in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols along with potential sleepers in the free-agent pool.

Last week, the league updated its COVID-19 protocols, which now allow fully vaccinated asymptomatic players to "test out" of quarantine in three ways if they initially test positive (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport).

In other words, a player who goes on the reserve/COVID-19 list isn't necessarily out for the week. Managers should keep that in mind while making roster moves. We'll omit players on the reserve/COVID-19 list to provide clear-cut starting options.

This week's sleeper list features multiple players close to the rostered threshold (60 percent) and some long shots available in more than 80 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Whether you're a manager who prefers to play it safe or take big risks with high stakes, we have a few selections that will draw your interest.