NFL Standings 2021-22: Week 16 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild-Card Picture

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

No. 2 New England Patriots (9-5) vs. No. 7 Buffalo Bills (8-6)

No. 3 Tennessee Titans (9-5) vs. No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) vs. No. 5 Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

In the hunt: Baltimore Ravens (8-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1), Las Vegas Raiders (7-7), Miami Dolphins (7-7), Cleveland Browns (7-7), Denver Broncos (7-7)

Every AFC team has played its Week 15 game, so this is what the playoff picture will look like for the conference heading into Week 16. And things remain tight, so there are a lot of possibilities for what could happen over the final three weeks of the regular season.

It's possible the Chiefs could become the first AFC team to clinch a division title in Week 16. In order for that to happen, they'll need to beat the Steelers and the Chargers will have to lose to the Texans.

Kansas City is also the clear front-runner for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It has won seven consecutive games, and it's continuing to build momentum. However, its final three games are against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Denver, a trio of postseason contenders.

The AFC East lead will be on the line Sunday, as the Patriots are hosting the Bills in a battle of the top two teams in the division. Buffalo lost to New England in Week 13, but if it can avenge that defeat, it will also take over first place in the AFC East.

The Dolphins are in the AFC wild-card picture and still alive in the AFC East race as well. After getting off to a 1-7 start, Miami has won six consecutive games to get back into the postseason conversation.

The AFC South race is a two-team battle between the Titans and Colts. And even though only one of them can win the division crown, there's a good chance both play their way into the playoffs. Tennessee swept the season series against Indianapolis, though, so it has the upper hand in the division race.

Anything could happen in the wide-open AFC North race, with all four teams separated by only one game. The division lead will be on the line on Sunday, when the Bengals host the Ravens in a crucial matchup. Cincinnati won the first meeting between the two teams in Week 7.

The Dolphins, Raiders, Broncos and Browns are all one game back of the three teams in wild-card spots, and the Steelers only trail by a half-game. So it's going to be exciting to see how this all shakes out over the next three weeks.