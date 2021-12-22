Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 16December 22, 2021
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 16
Week 15 was a disaster in fantasy football.
You name it, it happened. COVID-19 outbreaks ravaged multiple teams, causing three games to be rescheduled. One of the league's most potent offenses was hit hard by injuries during its game and didn't score a single point. Players galore at every position didn't come close to meeting fantasy expectations.
It was a slog. A low-scoring, nerve-wracking slog. But if you're reading this, odds are you somehow survived it. Either that, or you earned a first-round playoff bye in quite possibly the best year ever to do so.
All one can do after last week's debacle (that stretched into this week, because debacles do that, apparently) is to try to figure out where things went wrong and move on to Week 16.
That's what we're here to do—prepare you for semifinals week with position-by-position point-per-reception rankings and some matchups to exploit and avoid.
Look at the bright side. Week 16 can't possibly be worse.
Can it?
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. PIT)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (at HOU)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (at MIN)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. IND)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Josh Allen, BUF (at NE)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CLE)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Tom Brady, TB (at CAR)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. CHI)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CIN) [INJURED]
- Taysom Hill, NO (vs. MIA)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at TEN)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at NO)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. LAR)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at DAL) [INJURED]
- Carson Wentz, IND (at ARI)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. DET)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at KC)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. SF)
- Justin Fields, CHI (at SEA)
- Cam Newton, CAR (vs. TB)
- Mac Jones, NE (vs. BUF)
- Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. JAX)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. DEN)
- Drew Lock, DEN (at LV)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at NYJ)
- Davis Mills, HOU (vs. LAC)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at GB) [INJURED]
For most of the season, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been among the top quarterbacks in fantasy football. Heading into Week 15, only Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills had more fantasy points at the position. More than a few fantasy managers rode Brady to a berth in the postseason.
On Sunday night, those same managers watched in horror as their season imploded.
Granted, it wasn't Brady's fault that his top two wide receivers were injured against the New Orleans Saints. But at game's end, Brady had managed just 214 passing yards and two turnovers. It was easily his worst stat line of the year.
Brady isn't the only big name who fell flat in Week 15, either. Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals needed garbage time to crack the top 15. After another dud Sunday against the New York Giants, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys barely ranks inside the top-30 fantasy signal-callers since Week 11.
As you can tell, this is fixing to be an especially cheerful edition of the fantasy football big board.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. WAS) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,500]
Given how badly he's been slumping the past month or so, Prescott is a hard player to trust in a must-win fantasy matchup. But the 28-year-old is also facing a Washington team that has spent most of the season giving up big stat lines to opposing quarterbacks. So there's that.
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. CHI) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,100]
Like Prescott, Russell Wilson was drafted as a high-end fantasy starter. Like Prescott, Wilson hasn't met expectations. And like Prescott, Wilson has the sort of favorable matchup in Week 16 that could spur a big week when fantasy managers need it most.
BAD MATCHUPS
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at NE) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,500]
If you have Allen in season-long fantasy leagues, you're starting him this week. And at least the weather can't be any worse than it was a few weeks ago in Buffalo. But the first meeting of the season between the Pats and Bills was Allen's worst fantasy outing of 2021. He's a definite fade in DFS.
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,400]
The good news is that Brady should get Antonio Brown back this week from suspension. The bad news is that Chris Godwin's regular season is over after a torn ACL, Mike Evans is iffy for Week 16 because of a hamstring strain and the Panthers are a bottom-five fantasy matchup for opposing quarterbacks.
SLEEPER
Drew Lock, Denver Broncos (at LV) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,100]
I originally included Detroit's Jared Goff here after his big game against Arizona, but he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lock should have success against a suspect Raiders secondary, so he's an interesting DFS tournament dart-throw.
WEEK 16 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at ARI)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at HOU) [INJURED]
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. LAR)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. MIA)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at GB)
- James Robinson, JAX (at NYJ)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. DET)
- Najee Harris, PIT (at KC)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at SEA)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DAL)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CLE)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. PIT)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (at PHI)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at MIN) [INJURED]
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (at LV)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. DEN)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (at LV)
- James Conner, ARI (vs. IND)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at CAR)
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (vs. CHI)
- Jeffrey Wilson, SF (at TEN)
- Devonta Freeman, BAL (at CIN)
- D'Onta Foreman, TEN (vs. SF)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. IND)
- Damien Harris, NE (vs. BUF) [INJURED]
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. TB)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. JAX)
- Craig Reynolds, DET (at ATL)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at NE)
- Duke Johnson, MIA (at NO)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. BUF)
- Tevin Coleman, NYJ (vs. JAX)
- Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. LAC)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at NO)
- Darrel Williams, KC (vs. PIT)
- David Johnson, HOU (vs. LAC)
- AJ Dillon, GB (vs. CLE)
- Sony Michel, LAR (at MIN)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (at ATL) [INJURED]
- Mark Ingram, NO (vs. MIA)
- Jordan Howard, PHI (vs. NYG)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at DAL)
- Mike Davis, ATL (vs. DET)
- Latavius Murray, BAL (at CIN)
- Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (vs. SF)
- Devontae Booker, NYG (at PHI)
It wasn't just quarterbacks who disappointed fantasy managers at the worst possible time a week ago.
Oh, no.
To be fair, it's not exactly Cordarrelle Patterson's fault that the converted wide receiver managed just 23 total yards on 13 touches last week against San Francisco. The 49ers dominated the line of scrimmage the entire game. But in the span of a single afternoon, the 30-year-old went from the biggest waiver wire addition of 2021 to a player many blamed for their season's end.
At least Patterson will be available in Week 16 for fantasy managers who survived his dud or earned a first-round bye.
For the season, only two backs in fantasy football have more points than Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And his Week 15 stat line was salvaged in PPR leagues thanks to seven catches. But "Lombardi Lenny" suffered a hamstring injury Sunday night, and from the sounds of things, his fantasy season is over.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,700]
That Patterson gets a matchup with a Lions team that ranks 28th in the league in run defense after last week's dud is proof that the fantasy gods have a sense of irony. But for those who survived said dud, Patterson has top-five fantasy upside in Week 16.
James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (at NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,900]
For fantasy managers, the best part about Urban Meyer's firing was that Robinson regained his status as the Jags' lead back, tying a season high with 18 carries Sunday. This week, Robinson and the Jaguars face a Jets team that just gave up over 100 rushing yards and two scores to Duke Johnson.
BAD MATCHUPS
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. WAS) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,200]
The Washington defense is a tale of two extremes. The team has had all sorts of problems defending the pass, but the run is another story—Washington is fourth against it and has surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs in 2021.
Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,100]
Jones is unquestionably the hottest pickup on fantasy waiver wires this week given Fournette's injury. But his first matchup as Tampa's lead running back this season is against a Panthers team that ranks among the five toughest running backs matchups in PPR leagues.
SLEEPER
Craig Reynolds, Detroit Lions (at ATL) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,500]
This recommendation carries a pair of caveats—the health of running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. But there's zero reason for the Lions to risk Swift's long-term prospects by rushing him back from a shoulder injury, and even though Williams has returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Reynolds has earned a role in the Lions offense.
WEEK 16 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at MIN)
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. CLE)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Deebo Samuel, SF (at TEN)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at HOU)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. LAR)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NE)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at NO) [INJURED]
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DAL)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at KC)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at CAR)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. CHI) [INJURED]
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. WAS)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. DEN)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. CHI)
- DJ Moore, CAR (vs. TB)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. LAC)
- Mike Williams, LAC (at HOU)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at TEN)
- Russell Gage, ATL (vs. DET)
- Odell Beckham Jr., LAR (at MIN)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (at SEA)
- A.J. Green, ARI (vs. IND)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at ATL)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at ARI)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at CIN)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. IND)
- Van Jefferson, LAR (at MIN)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at KC)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at GB) [INJURED]
- Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Gabriel Davis, BUF (at NE)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at LV)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (at NO)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. JAX)
- Tre'Quan Smith, NO (vs. MIA)
- Kendrick Bourne, NE (vs. BUF)
- K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. LAR))
- Josh Reynolds, DET (at ATL)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (at SEA) [INJURED]
- Kenny Golladay, NYG (at PHI)
- Allen Lazard, GB (vs. CLE)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (at NYJ)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (at LV)
- Tyler Johnson, TB (at CAR)
By now, you are probably noticing a theme in this week's column. Week 15 was a massive disappointment for quite a few fantasy managers.
But in many respects it was even more disappointing for the defending Super Bowl champions.
It wasn't just that the Buccaneers lost. Or that they were shut out at home by the New Orleans Saints. Tampa's offense was also ravaged by injuries—significant ones.
In addition to the hamstring pull suffered by Fournette, wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a similar injury. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Evans is considered "week to week," although with a floundering Panthers team next on the slate, the Bucs might play it safe and give him a week off to get right.
The news is much worse for wideout Chris Godwin. After taking a shot to the knee from Saints safety P.J. Williams, Godwin was diagnosed with a season-ending ACL tear.
It's not all doom and gloom in Tampa, though—after serving a three-game suspension for presenting falsified proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to the team, veteran receiver Antonio Brown is eligible to return.
Not a moment too soon.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (at TEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,800]
After scoring double-digit PPR points in three of four games, Aiyuk managed just a single reception last week against the Falcons. This week's top-five fantasy matchup for receivers with the Tennessee Titans sets up well for a rebound.
Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams (at MIN) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,300]
Beckham's tenure with the Rams hasn't been without bumps in the road, but Matthew Stafford hasn't been shy about targeting the 29-year-old ahead of an excellent fantasy matchup for wide receivers with a shaky Minnesota Vikings secondary.
BAD MATCHUPS
Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (vs. LAC) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,300]
Cooks is coming off a huge seven-catch, 102-yard, two-score effort against the Jaguars, and the Chargers were just lit up by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. But as a whole, the Los Angeles secondary has been solid, and Davis Mills isn't exactly Mahomes.
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at NE) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,600]
This is another instance in which if you have shares of Diggs in a season-long league, you're rolling him out—because he's Stefon Diggs. But the 28-year-old was held in check in Week 13 by the Patriots, who possess one of the stingiest pass defenses in the NFL.
SLEEPER
Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions (at ATL) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,600]
Amon-Ra St. Brown is getting all the run among Lions wideouts, but after posting a six-catch, 68-yard, one-TD line last week against the Cardinals, Reynolds quietly has 10-plus PPR points in three of his last four games ahead of favorable matchup for his position with the Falcons.
WEEK 16 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- George Kittle, SF (at TEN)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at CIN)
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at CAR)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at NO)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Zach Ertz, ARI (at IND)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. DET)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (at NE)
- Noah Fant, DEN (at LV)
- Hunter Henry, NE (vs. BUF)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
- James O'Shaughnessy, JAX (at NYJ)
- Jared Cook, LAC (at HOU)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (at SEA)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at MIN)
- Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (at DAL)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at GB) [INJURED]
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (vs. CHI)
- Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (at LV)
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. LAR)
- David Njoku, CLE (at GB)
- Tyler Kroft, NYJ (vs. JAX)
- Josiah Deguara, GB (vs. CLE)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. BUF)
- Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. MIA)
- Jack Doyle, IND (at ARI)
- Tommy Tremble, CAR (vs. TB)
OK, this has been a rather moribund big board so far, filled with injuries and disappointing players.
Let's have a little glass-half-full positivity.
If you spent big on an elite tight end in 2021 not named Darren Waller (who hopefully will be back from a knee injury for the Raiders in Week 16), then Week 15 was pretty kind to you.
George Kittle's day was actually rather tame, at least by the standards he has set over his recent tear. But six catches for 93 yards (and the 15 PPR points that come with it) is a stat line most fantasy managers would gladly take from the Niners star.
Of course, that's nothing compared to what Mark Andrews of the Ravens and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs did. The 32-year old Kelce kicked the week off by reminding every person who said his best days are behind him that age is nothing but a number, hauling in 10 catches for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Andrews didn't quite match that, but after his 10/136/2 line against the Packers, his fantasy managers likely aren't complaining.
With that said, though, Kelce landed on the COVID-19 list Monday, so his status for this all-important week has suddenly been thrust into question.
What? You thought the good news would last?
GOOD MATCHUPS
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at CIN) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,000]
If you're willing to pay up at tight end in DFS this week, Andrews is probably the guy to grab. He might not see the target share with Lamar Jackson (likely) back from an ankle injury that he did with Tyler Huntley under center, but he hasn't had fewer than eight targets in a game since Week 7.
Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (at LV) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,400]
Fant hasn't made the leap that some expected in 2021, but he eclipsed 10 PPR fantasy points last week and has topped 50 receiving yards in two straight. If Drew Lock starts under center for the Broncos this week (with Teddy Bridgewater likely out after he entered the concussion protocol), it could kick-start Denver's floundering passing attack—at least fantasy-wise.
BAD MATCHUPS
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (vs. BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,700]
Henry exploded against the Colts in Week 15, finding the end zone twice and finishing third at the position in fantasy points behind Kelce and Andrews. But backing up that performance against Buffalo's stifling pass defense won't be easy.
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (at NE) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,300]
Here's a handy rule of thumb for this week's big AFC East showdown: Look at who on your roster is playing in the game. If it says "Josh Allen" or "Stefon Diggs," then start them despite the bad matchup. If it does not, this is a good week to leave them (and Knox) on the bench.
SLEEPER
Evan Engram, New York Giants (at PHI) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,400]
On some level, counting on Engram in a must-win game feels like hurtling one's fantasy season toward a metaphorical football while in full Charlie Brown mode. But the matchup is solid—no team has surrendered more fantasy points to tight ends this season than the Eagles.
WEEK 16 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Kickers and Defenses
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. PIT)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN)
- Matt Gay, LAR (at MIN)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. BUF)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at NE)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. LAR)
- Matt Prater, ARI (vs. IND)
- Brett Maher, NO (vs. MIA)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. DEN)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at CAR)
- Dustin Hopkins, LAC (at HOU)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at LV)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at TEN)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. SF)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at NO)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. DET)
- Michael Badgley, IND (at ARI)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CLE)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (at KC)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. CHI)
- Graham Gano, NYG (at PHI)
- Eddy Pineiro, NYJ (vs. JAX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at CAR)
- Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
- San Francisco 49ers (at TEN)
- Buffalo Bills (at NE)
- New England Patriots (vs. BUF)
- Miami Dolphins (at NO)
- Los Angeles Chargers (at HOU)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. CLE)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. PIT)
- Indianapolis Colts (at ARI)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. IND)
- Denver Broncos (at LV)
- Los Angeles Rams (at MIN)
- Cincinnati Bengals (vs. BAL)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. MIA)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. CHI)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at KC)
- Las Vegas Raiders (vs. DEN)
- New York Jets (vs. JAX)
- Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (at NYJ)
- Baltimore Ravens (at CIN)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. SF)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. TB)
With only a handful of fantasy teams still playing, kicker rankings are all but irrelevant. The managers still playing have "their guy," and at any rate, the gap between the top kicker and the No. 12 kicker is right around where it usually is: about 2.5 fantasy points per game.
It's a similar story with the defenses. It's just not a position that will make or break many playoff runs. Managers usually fall into one of two camps this time of year—either they have been riding a big-name defense all season, or they are streaming matchup plays.
This admittedly isn't a great week for the latter. Many of the teams with favorable matchups are going to be rostered in most leagues. The battle to be king of the former has been a back-and-forth affair, with a number of teams holding the top spot at one time or another.
After 15 weeks, the title of No. 1 fantasy defense belongs to a team that certainly wasn't drafted as a top defense last summer. With linebacker Micah Parsons posting a Defensive Player of the Year-type season and cornerback Trevon Diggs pacing the NFL in interceptions, the Dallas Cowboys are back on top after big stat lines in each of the past two weeks.
With a solid matchup forthcoming against their NFC East rivals in Washington, it's not likely to be a title they relinquish this week.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams (at MIN)
Gay has been a top-five fantasy option this season, hitting on over 96 percent of his field-goal attempts. He should continue to rack up the fantasy points in a top-five fantasy matchup for kickers with the Vikings.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at CAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,100]
The Buccaneers might have all kinds of issues on offense, but those issues don't extend to the defense. In fact, Tampa is getting healthier ahead of a trip to Carolina to face a Panthers offense that is worsening by the week.
BAD MATCHUPS
Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals (vs. IND)
Prater started hot but cooled considerably over the season's second half—he's just 17th in fantasy points among kickers since Week 8. That slump could easily continue this week against a Colts team that has been stingy to the position this season.
Los Angeles Rams (at MIN) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,100]
With defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Rams aren't hurting for star power on defense. But from a fantasy perspective, they have underperformed this season, and a bad Week 16 matchup with the Vikings isn't likely to help matters.
SLEEPER
New York Jets (vs. JAX) [DK DFS VALUE: $2,700]
On the surface, the idea of putting confidence in anything involving the New York Jets might seem, um, unwise. But the Jaguars lead the NFL in fantasy points allowed to team defenses, and last week, Houston posted top-five fantasy numbers against the Jags.
WEEK 16 KICKER RANKINGS
WEEK 16 DEFENSE RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/Flex Rankings
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at ARI)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at HOU) [INJURED]
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. LAR)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at MIN)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. CLE)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. MIA)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at TEN)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at GB)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (at NYJ)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at HOU)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (vs. DET)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at KC)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at SEA)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. LAR)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at NE)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (at TEN)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at DAL)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at NO) [INJURED]
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at DAL)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. CLE)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at KC)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at CIN)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (at CAR)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. CHI) [INJURED]
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. PIT)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at PHI)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (at MIN) [INJURED]
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (vs. DEN)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (at CAR)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (at LV)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. CHI)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. DEN)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (vs. TB)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. LAC)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (at LV)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. IND)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at HOU)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at NO)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (at CAR)
- Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA (vs. CHI)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at TEN)
- Russell Gage, WR, ATL (vs. DET)
- Jeffrey Wilson, RB, SF (at TEN)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, LAR (at MIN)
- Devonta Freeman, RB, BAL (at CIN)
- D'Onta Foreman, RB, TEN (vs. SF)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (at WAS)
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at SEA)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (vs. IND)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. BUF) [INJURED]
- A.J. Green, WR, ARI (vs. IND)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (at ATL)
- Zach Ertz, TE, ARI (at IND)
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (vs. TB)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at CIN)
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. JAX)
- Craig Reynolds, RB, DET (at ATL)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (vs. IND)
- Van Jefferson, WR, LAR (at MIN)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at NE)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at ARI)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (at KC)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (at GB) [INJURED]
- Duke Johnson, RB, MIA (at NO)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. BUF)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ (vs. JAX)
- Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF (at NE)
- Rex Burkhead, RB, HOU (vs. LAC)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. DET)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at LV)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (at NO)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (at NO)
- Darrel Williams, RB, KC (vs. PIT)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. JAX)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (vs. LAC)
- AJ Dillon, RB, GB (vs. CLE)
- Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO (vs. MIA)
- Kendrick Bourne, WR, NE (vs. BUF)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. NYG)
- Sony Michel, RB, LAR (at MIN)
- K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN (vs. LAR))
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Josh Reynolds, WR, DET (at ATL)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at ATL) [INJURED]
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (at SEA) [INJURED]
- Mark Ingram, RB, NO (vs. MIA)
- Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (at NE)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG (at PHI)
- Jordan Howard, RB, PHI (vs. NYG)
Before we move on to this week's top 100 players (a list that can aid fantasy managers in deciding on which players to slot in flex spots), a quick caveat—and a warning.
The caveat is the same as every other week. There are no quarterbacks listed. If you can slot a QB in the flex spot in your league, 95 times in 100 that's what you want to do. Texans quarterback Davis Mills would have been a top-12 running back last week.
The warning is in regard to the ground that is rapidly shifting beneath our feet. Last week, three games were postponed after COVID-19 tore a path through locker rooms in Cleveland, Los Angeles and Washington. The league has adjusted its protocols in an effort to make it easier for vaccinated players to return after a positive test, but come Monday, another 47 players landed on the COVID list—the most ever in a single day.
There are players who landed on the list while I was writing this column. More still will after it is published. Who will or won't be available in Week 16 is a murky mess of maybe.
Be prepared to potentially be without starters this week. Be prepared for games to again be rescheduled.
Just be prepared—the way things are going, titles will be won by the managers who best navigate the uncertainties of this second straight COVID-marred fantasy postseason.
WEEK 16 TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL/FLEX RANKINGS