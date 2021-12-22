Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 16

4 of 6

Nick Wass/Associated Press

OK, this has been a rather moribund big board so far, filled with injuries and disappointing players.

Let's have a little glass-half-full positivity.

If you spent big on an elite tight end in 2021 not named Darren Waller (who hopefully will be back from a knee injury for the Raiders in Week 16), then Week 15 was pretty kind to you.

George Kittle's day was actually rather tame, at least by the standards he has set over his recent tear. But six catches for 93 yards (and the 15 PPR points that come with it) is a stat line most fantasy managers would gladly take from the Niners star.

Of course, that's nothing compared to what Mark Andrews of the Ravens and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs did. The 32-year old Kelce kicked the week off by reminding every person who said his best days are behind him that age is nothing but a number, hauling in 10 catches for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Andrews didn't quite match that, but after his 10/136/2 line against the Packers, his fantasy managers likely aren't complaining.

With that said, though, Kelce landed on the COVID-19 list Monday, so his status for this all-important week has suddenly been thrust into question.

What? You thought the good news would last?

GOOD MATCHUPS

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at CIN) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,000]

If you're willing to pay up at tight end in DFS this week, Andrews is probably the guy to grab. He might not see the target share with Lamar Jackson (likely) back from an ankle injury that he did with Tyler Huntley under center, but he hasn't had fewer than eight targets in a game since Week 7.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (at LV) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,400]

Fant hasn't made the leap that some expected in 2021, but he eclipsed 10 PPR fantasy points last week and has topped 50 receiving yards in two straight. If Drew Lock starts under center for the Broncos this week (with Teddy Bridgewater likely out after he entered the concussion protocol), it could kick-start Denver's floundering passing attack—at least fantasy-wise.

BAD MATCHUPS

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (vs. BUF) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,700]

Henry exploded against the Colts in Week 15, finding the end zone twice and finishing third at the position in fantasy points behind Kelce and Andrews. But backing up that performance against Buffalo's stifling pass defense won't be easy.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (at NE) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,300]

Here's a handy rule of thumb for this week's big AFC East showdown: Look at who on your roster is playing in the game. If it says "Josh Allen" or "Stefon Diggs," then start them despite the bad matchup. If it does not, this is a good week to leave them (and Knox) on the bench.

SLEEPER

Evan Engram, New York Giants (at PHI) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,400]

On some level, counting on Engram in a must-win game feels like hurtling one's fantasy season toward a metaphorical football while in full Charlie Brown mode. But the matchup is solid—no team has surrendered more fantasy points to tight ends this season than the Eagles.

WEEK 16 TIGHT END RANKINGS