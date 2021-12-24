Ranking the Best NFL Christmas Games Since 2000

0 of 6

Don Wright/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL season features a rarity as the league puts on multiple Christmas Day games for only the sixth time in history.

In fact, Christmas Day has included a grand total of 20 regular-season games and two postseason contests. However, as you can probably imagine, the NFL has capitalized on its ever-growing popularity and increased its volume since 2000. Fifteen of those regular-season matchups have happened during this millennium.

And these are truly special games, too. Although the holiday fell on a Sunday in 2005, 2011 and 2016, the NFL played a heavy majority of its schedule on Saturday each of those years.

Heading into 2021's doubleheader, we're reliving the good cheer of the best recent Christmas Day matchups.