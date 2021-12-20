3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 15 Win

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If you thought the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers were finished after losing three of their past four games, you were wrong. Sunday's victory against the nine-win Tennessee Titans was proof that Pittsburgh is still very much alive in the playoff race.

Once again, a late rally allowed Pittsburgh to get back into the game. That's been the trend for the Steelers this season, and like in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh battled back and held on for the win. The Titans made their own late push but were stopped on 4th-and-7 from the Pittsburgh 16-yard line. As it did for much of the game, Pittsburgh's defense came up big.

While the Titans were playing without star running back Derrick Henry, they are still formidable and a likely playoff team. Sunday's game was proof that if Pittsburgh can get into the postseason, it can be dangerous.

At 7-6-1, the Steelers are a long shot for a wild-card berth, but the AFC North title is within reach. Now a half-game behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers could steal the division if they win out. It's a tall order, but it's not impossible.

The Steelers aren't on the mat just yet. Here's what else we learned during Pittsburgh's 19-13 win in Week 15.