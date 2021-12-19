NFL Scores Week 15: Results, Playoff Picture and Top Fantasy Performances

0 of 9

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The first six Sunday games on the NFL Week 15 slate produced results that no one would come up with in their wildest dreams.

The Detroit Lions threw a wrench into the NFC playoff picture and the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft with a double-digit win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown continued to show off the chemistry they have built over the last few weeks. Detroit's quarterback/wide receiver duo were two of the top fantasy stars of the early window.

Detroit's win moved it out of the No. 1 overall pick, allowing the Jacksonville Jaguars to occupy that space.

Arizona's loss left the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed down to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for now. Green Bay faces the Baltimore Ravens in the late window, and the Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

The Lions were not the only source of a surprising performance. Miami Dolphins running back Duke Johnson stole the fantasy football spotlight with a two-touchdown performance that helped the AFC East side improved its stock in the wild-card hunt.