Ranking the 10 Best Players in the NHL Under 25 Right Now

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Hard to believe Adam Fox is with his third NHL organization.

Now that he's played two full seasons, been named a first-team All-Star and won a Norris Trophy before turning 24, it's hard to believe the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes don't have regret.

The Flames drafted Fox in 2016 and sent him to Carolina in a 2018 deal that included Dougie Hamilton.

Ten months later, the Hurricanes sent Fox to the New York Rangers for two draft picks.

All Fox did last season was produce five goals, 42 assists and 47 points—ranking first and second in the latter two categories among blueliners—and he's got 31 points through 30 games in 2021-22.

Given his age, his best days might still be ahead of him. And thanks to the seven-year, $66.5 million pact he signed in November, many of them ought to occur in the world's most famous arena.

His U.S. developmental program coach, Danton Cole, marveled at his ability, telling the New York Post:

"He would make a pass or a play where you're like, 'How in the world did he pull that off?' But then he was so casual about it. Most guys, some of the plays he would make, they'd be celebrating and all that, but for him, it's just another shift, an 'I do that every shift.'

"He had that abundance of popularity on the team and he would throw out a jab every once in a while or say something, and when he would the guys would say, 'That's just so Foxy.'"