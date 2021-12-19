NFL Standings 2021: Results, Playoff Picture and Scenarios After Week 15

0 of 5

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Playoff races are far from settled in the NFL, and Week 15 did little to provide clarity. It started with a big Thursday night win by the Kansas City Chiefs that gave K.C. a firm grip on the AFC West.

With the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans both losing, Kansas City also claimed the AFC's No. 1 seed.

The NFC race got a shock when the one-win Detroit Lions upset the Arizona Cardinals in a game that was never really close. The Dallas Cowboys continued to control the NFC East with a dominant win over the New York Giants. The Miami Dolphins notched their sixth straight victory to maintain their improbable push toward a wild-card spot.

With Arizona's loss and a win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Green Bay Packers held on to the top spot in the NFC. With Baltimore's loss, the Cincinnati Bengals' win moved them into first place in the AFC North.

The San Francisco 49ers kept hold of a wild-card spot while all but pushing the Atlanta Falcons out of the mix.

Below, you'll find a full list of results from Week 15, along with an updated look at the playoff picture and key scenarios coming out of Sunday's action.