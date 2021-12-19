Week 16 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

0 of 5

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

With the fantasy football playoffs in full swing, managers should target a pair of wide receivers who had standout performances in Week 15.

For the most part, you're going to stick with key starters who helped you reach the postseason, but always leave room for players on a hot streak in the flex spot. On Sunday, a rookie and a second-year wide receiver might've caught your attention as they continued to blossom late in the season.

Going forward, a playoff-caliber team could scale back touches for a top fantasy running back, which creates opportunities for a backup ball-carrier who just had his busiest outing of the season.

Let's take an early look at eight high-end pickups and potential breakouts for Week 16 and the fantasy football playoffs. All the selections are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.