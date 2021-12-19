Week 15 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 15 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayDecember 19, 2021
Sunday's slate of NFL games is a bit smaller than usual because of Saturday's clash between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots and the fact that there will now be two games Monday and two more Tuesday because of postponements caused by COVID-19 issues with several teams.
So there will be only 10 games played Sunday, but that includes several exciting matchups. And although there won't be as many players in action as originally expected, there will still be plenty to choose from for daily fantasy lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.
Here's a look at several players you should try to get into your Sunday DFS lineup for Week 15, as they are likely to lead you to success.
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
A matchup against the New York Giants could be just what Dak Prescott needs to get back on track. He's struggled in recent weeks, but he's enjoyed plenty of success against his NFC East rival, and that trend could continue Sunday.
In Week 5, Prescott passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants. With New York's defense struggling of late, he could have a similar type of performance in this week's matchup.
For that to happen, though, Prescott will need to fare better than he has in recent games. He's had multiple touchdown passes only once over the past four weeks, and he's thrown five interceptions during that stretch. Perhaps that's why his DFS price ($6,500 on DraftKings; $7,500 on FanDuel) is lower than those of some of the top-tier quarterbacks.
This should be a prime opportunity for Prescott to improve, especially as he looks to lead Dallas closer to the NFC East title. Feel confident playing him in DFS this week.
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
James Robinson had a season-low four yards while carrying the ball only six times in the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. But a lot has changed in Jacksonville since then, and Robinson could be more involved moving forward.
The Jags fired Urban Meyer on Wednesday and named Darrell Bevell as their interim head coach. While Meyer had cut down Robinson's workload after he lost fumbles in Weeks 12 and 13, the running back should have a fresh start Sunday.
Robinson showed his potential during his rookie season in 2020 and at times earlier this year. So don't be surprised if Jacksonville finds ways to get him more involved in the offense down the stretch.
The Houston Texans have struggled this season, making this a prime opportunity for Robinson to show what he's capable of. Considering he comes at a reasonable DFS price ($5,400 on DraftKings; $6,300 on FanDuel), he should be put into lineups for Sunday.
Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
In Week 14, Gabriel Davis set season highs in catches (five) and targets (eight) while recording 43 yards and scoring a touchdown for the second straight week. A big reason for that uptick in production was that Emmanuel Sanders didn't play in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a knee injury.
Sanders will be out again when the Bills take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, so Josh Allen could once again target Davis often. It may help Davis that top receiver Stefon Diggs has a tough matchup against cornerback Stephon Gilmore, which means Allen may have to rely more on other playmakers.
Davis ($3,700 on DraftKings; $4,900 on FanDuel) will come at a bargain price for DFS managers, so it makes a ton of sense to include him in your lineup. Not only should he have a productive game, but it will also free up some of your budget to spend at other positions.
So Davis should be a high-value DFS player who will likely be heavily involved in Buffalo's passing attack, making it smart to include him in lineups Sunday.
