Week 15 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Sunday's slate of NFL games is a bit smaller than usual because of Saturday's clash between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots and the fact that there will now be two games Monday and two more Tuesday because of postponements caused by COVID-19 issues with several teams.

So there will be only 10 games played Sunday, but that includes several exciting matchups. And although there won't be as many players in action as originally expected, there will still be plenty to choose from for daily fantasy lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Here's a look at several players you should try to get into your Sunday DFS lineup for Week 15, as they are likely to lead you to success.