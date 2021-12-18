Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

0 of 4

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season has arrived. For most managers in season-long leagues, this means that the fantasy playoffs are also here. Naturally, this means that making the right lineup calls is as important as it's been all season.

While bye weeks are done until 2022, there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding Week 15. The league has already postponed three games due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and there's no guarantee of which players on the affected teams will be clear to play on gameday.

The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders will play on Monday afternoon instead of Saturday. Sunday's games between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will now be played on Tuesday.

This doesn't mean that managers necessarily need to avoid players from these six teams, but concerned managers should at least weigh their options. Here, you'll find the top options for this week's flex pool.

We'll dive into the top flex plays and take a close look at each position—running back, wide receiver and tight end. We'll also dive into some late options to consider off the waiver wire.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.