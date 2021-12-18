Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPRDecember 18, 2021
Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season has arrived. For most managers in season-long leagues, this means that the fantasy playoffs are also here. Naturally, this means that making the right lineup calls is as important as it's been all season.
While bye weeks are done until 2022, there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding Week 15. The league has already postponed three games due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and there's no guarantee of which players on the affected teams will be clear to play on gameday.
The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders will play on Monday afternoon instead of Saturday. Sunday's games between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will now be played on Tuesday.
This doesn't mean that managers necessarily need to avoid players from these six teams, but concerned managers should at least weigh their options. Here, you'll find the top options for this week's flex pool.
We'll dive into the top flex plays and take a close look at each position—running back, wide receiver and tight end. We'll also dive into some late options to consider off the waiver wire.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 15 Flex Top 40
1. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
6. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
7. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
13. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
14. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
16. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
17. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
18. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
21. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
22. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
23. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
24. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
25. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
26. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
27. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
28. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
29. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
30. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
31. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
32. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
33. Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams
34. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
35. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
36. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
37. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears
38. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
39. A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals
40. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
2. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
5. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
8. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons
9. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
10. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
11. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
12. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Waiver Target: Tevin Coleman, RB, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman is a bit of a risk-reward play against the Miami Dolphins this week, as both he and rookie Michael Carter are expected to be in the lineup. Both should be involved in the game plan, though.
"It’s always significant when you get players back," Jets coach Robert Saleh said, per Nick Gantaifis of NorthJersey.com. "This league’s about playmakers and when you get the ball in your hands can you take it to the house?"
Coleman has yet to reach "the house" this season, but he had a pair of solid outings before missing Week 14 with a concussion. Between Weeks 12 and 13, he compiled 147 scrimmage yards and five receptions. He has a good amount of PPR upside, and should be a serviceable flex option for those scrambling late in the week.
Though many waiver wires have been picked clean, Coleman is rostered in only 23 percent of Yahoo leagues and 28 percent of ESPN leagues. Carter is rostered in 70 percent of Yahoo leagues and 75 percent of ESPN leagues, so it's worth checking on him first.
Miami isn't a juicy matchup but it's not frightening either. The Dolphins have allowed the 17th-most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
4. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
5. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
9. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Waiver Target: K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wideout K.J. Osborn is a safer play than Coleman, as his new role as Minnesota's No. 32receiver has been fairly consistent. With Adam Thielen sidelined (ankle) in Week 14, Osborn caught three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. The previous week, he caught four for 47 and a score.
There's a chance that Thielen returns for Monday night, but he's officially questionable.
Even if Thielen return, the Vikings probably won't look to overload him. Minnesota is still alive in the playoff race and won't want to risk aggravating the injury. Expect Osborn to see plenty of work against a Chicago Bears secondary that has struggled this season.
Chicago has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2021. While it's late in the week, there's a good chance that Osborn is still available too. He's rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo Leagues and 40 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
6. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals
7. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
8. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
11. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
12. Jack Conklin, Minnesota Vikings
Waiver Target: Gerald Everett, TE, Seattle Seahawks
Finding a reliable tight end on the waiver wire is tricky, as most consistent producers at the positions are not only rostered but in starting lineups. Tight end is a position that features a handful of true must-starts and a reasonable middle class of starters and streamers.
One of the few truly elite tight ends, Darren Waller, is out this week, however. The Raiders standout has been out since Thanksgiving and won't suit up on Monday to face the Browns. Managers in a pinch to replace Waller should take a flier on Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett.
Everett isn't a high-volume target in the Seahawks passing attack, but he does have a decent floor and some upside. Everett has caught at least two passes in each of the last five games and has found the end zone in two of his last three outings.
The Rams, meanwhile, have been a middle-of-the-road defense against tight ends. L.A. has allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to the position. Everett is rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues and 16 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy roster information and points allowed via FantasyPros.