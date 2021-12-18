Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for SundayDecember 18, 2021
The NFL world always moves quickly, and it's no different in the fantasy football realm.
One minute, you're cramming for the draft. The next, you're landing here to help with your toughest roster decisions in a playoff matchup.
The stakes speak for themselves, and the margin for error is out the window. With that in mind, let's skip the small talk and get to this week's start-or-sit recommendations.
Start: Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
Since Week 8, Jimmy Garoppolo has averaged the 12th-highest scorer in fantasy points per game and ninth-best among quarterbacks, per FantasyPros. Add in a six-game minimum, and he climbs to ninth overall and sixth at the position.
He's in a groove, and the schedule should allow him to keep this momentum going.
The Falcons have surrendered the second-most points to fantasy quarterbacks this season, per Yahoo. Five different times they've allowed an opposing passer to throw for more than 260 yards with three-plus touchdown passes, and the group includes non-fantasy-elites like Tua Tagovailoa and Taylor Heinicke. Garoppolo could have a field day against this defense.
Sit: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
Ryan Tannehill has two more games with multiple touchdown passes this season than you or I. He put up six touchdown passes (and four interceptions) in a pair of tilts with the Indianapolis Colts, but against everyone else, he's thrown for either one (eight times) or no scores (three).
He looks like a quarterback who's light on weaponry, because he is—no Derrick Henry (foot) to make defenses worry about the run, and no A.J. Brown (chest) to terrorize opposing secondaries.
That might not be the only reason Tannehill is in a funk—he hasn't been the most consistent quarterback in his career—but it doesn't help. Neither does a date with a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that allows the 11th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks and is getting NFL sack-leader T.J. Watt back.
Start: James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Houston Texans)
This season has mostly been a mess for James Robinson, who is coming off of two abysmal contests. Over that stretch, he received just 15 touches and turned them into only 39 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown in three games and has only two scores since Week 7.
So, why are we telling you to trust him in your do-or-die matchup? Because he is better than his numbers show, and the Jaguars seem due for an emotional lift with Urban Meyer out of town.
Oh yeah, and the matchup is incredible. The Texans have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs, and they were just gashed by Rashaad Penny of all people (16 carries for 137 yards and two scores).
Sit: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
In 23 career games, Jerry Jeudy has scored three touchdowns. That alone puts a lower ceiling on his production, especially when considering all three scores came last season.
You read that right—his next touchdown of the 2021 season will be his first.
That's a problem, but the bigger issue is the Broncos becoming so run-heavy that there just aren't impressive passing or receiving stats coming from anyone in the offense. This season, Jeudy has more games with less than 50 receiving yards (four) than more (three), and he's averaging fewer than four receptions over his last three outings. Stay away if your roster allows it.