Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured Players

0 of 4

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The schedule for Week 15 of the NFL season received a shakeup on Friday. Because of COVID-19 issues around the league, there will now be two games on Monday and two games on Tuesday. And there are a bunch of players whose status is in question.

For fantasy football managers, it's going to be important to have backup options and contingency plans, because it may take that in order to win. This is quite a crucial fantasy week, too, considering this is the first week of the playoffs for the majority of standard leagues.

Here are flex rankings for Week 15, along with some late waiver-wire targets who could be utilized as fill-in options for missing players, if needed.