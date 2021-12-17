Lamar Jackson, D.J. Moore NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 15

David Richard/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens will have a wait-and-see approach with Lamar Jackson ahead of their Sunday clash with the Green Bay Packers.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jackson did not practice on Friday and the Ravens could start Tyler Huntley.

Baltimore needs Jackson to be as healthy as possible for the stretch run of the regular season. The Ravens have arguably the toughest remaining schedule of the playoff contenders.

The Ravens could wait for Jackson's ankle to heal for the Week 16 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they also need every win they can get right now.

The Carolina Panthers are trying to fight their way back into the NFC wild-card race, but that may be difficult if D.J. Moore is not out on the field.

Moore is listed as questionable for Sunday's road trip to face the Buffalo Bills, per the team's injury report that was released on Friday.

Below is a list of all the players in danger of missing Sunday's games because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

Lamar Jackson Misses Friday Practice

Concerns were raised about Lamar Jackson's Week 15 status when he missed out on Friday's practice.

Jackson was forced to leave last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. He has not practiced at all this week while he rehabs the injury.

The prognosis does not seem positive at the moment and the Ravens should prepare to have Tyler Huntley ready once again.

This is not a new scenario for the Ravens as Jackson's status has been determined on the day of games a few times in the last few weeks.

Huntley came in relief of Jackson in Week 14 and almost led the Ravens on a comeback against one of their divisional rivals. Huntley also started in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.

Baltimore's backup signal-caller completed 53 passes in his two appearances, but he only has a single touchdown pass to show for it.

With so many unknowns regarding quarterbacks across the NFL right now, Huntley would be the ideal fantasy replacement for Jackson.

Huntley knows Baltimore's offensive system well enough to lead the Ravens to at least 20 points and he is widely available in fantasy football leagues.

Baltimore's best-case scenario is for Jackson to be ready to play Sunday as it attempts to hold on to a one-game lead in the AFC North.

Huntley is as capable of a backup as the Ravens could get at this point in the season so that should give the team and fantasy players that may need to replace Jackson some level of comfort.

D.J. Moore Listed As Questionable

The Carolina Panthers are already at a disadvantage on Sunday on the road in Buffalo.

The Panthers could see their wild-card hopes go down the drain if D.J. Moore is not on the field against an opponent that is hungry to get back on the winning track.

Moore has been a limited participant in practice for the last three days with a hamstring injury.

Moore's production has not dipped despite the musical chairs the Panthers have performed at quarterback with Cam Newton and P.J. Walker.

Carolina's No. 1 wideout has 10 targets in each of the last two weeks and he will be heavily called upon in Buffalo if he is active on Sunday.

If not, the direct replacement for the Panthers and fantasy players should be Robby Anderson, who recorded season highs in receptions and targets in Week 14.

Anderson would draw a tougher one-on-one matchup with Moore out, but he could also see a spike in targets as the top target for the Carolina quarterbacks.

Tight ends Brandon Zylstra and Tommy Tremble could get extra run in the passing game if Moore is hurt, but Anderson is the only wide receiver on the Carolina roster worth picking up off the waiver wire.

Miami's DeVante Parker should mark his return to the field with a big game against the New York Jets and Laquon Treadwell of the Jacksonville Jaguars might be in for a strong performance now that the AFC South side shed itself of Urban Meyer.

Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Minnesota's K.J. Osborn are other waiver-wire options to consider if Moore is out and Anderson is not available off waivers.