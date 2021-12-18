NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Predictions

2 of 3

The Chargers fell to 8-6 with Thursday night's loss to the Chiefs, and it's now possible for them to be part of a five-way tie for all three AFC wild-card berths. In order for that to happen, the Colts (vs. the Patriots), Bills (vs. the Panthers) and Browns (vs. the Raiders) would have to win this weekend.

The Bengals and Broncos are both 7-6, so one of those teams is guaranteed to improve to 8-6. Meanwhile, the other won't maintain pace in this crowded mix.

Indianapolis faces some tough matchups the next couple weeks, as after it takes on New England on Saturday, it then takes on Arizona in Week 16. But if the Colts can make it through that stretch in good shape, they close out the regular season against the Raiders and Jaguars in games they should win.

The Bills may have lost four of their past six games, but they have a light schedule to close out the regular season. Although they face the Patriots in Week 16, their other remaining matchups are against the Panthers, Falcons and Jets.

The Browns and Bengals are currently the first two teams out of the playoff picture. Even if they can't stay in the wild-card mix, they could remain in the battle for the AFC North title, as they're each only one game back of the Ravens (8-5) at this point.

The Steelers (6-6-1), Raiders (6-7) and Dolphins (6-7) can't be eliminated this week, and it's possible any of them could make up ground, depending on how things shake out this weekend.

Predictions

Although a lot of teams are in the wild-card picture, it's unlikely that the three teams currently holding the spots (Chargers, Colts and Bills) don't end up securing the three berths. They seem to be the best teams among the group, and they should play as such down the stretch.

Every team in the AFC North has been inconsistent this year. If any of the Browns, Bengals and Steelers are going to reach the playoffs, their most likely path is by overtaking the Ravens, who have been struggling of late.

Indianapolis may lose this week and/or next week while playing New England and Arizona, but enough of the other wild-card contenders should lose that it won't hurt it too much. The Colts will then finish strong to hold on to the third and final wild-card berth, as Jonathan Taylor will power them into the playoffs.

Things may come down to Week 18 in terms of clinching, and the three teams may swap spots. But expect them each to get the job done and reach the postseason.

Picks: 5. Chargers, 6. Bills, 7. Colts