NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and PredictionsDecember 18, 2021
NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Predictions
With four weeks to go in the 2021 NFL regular season, every playoff berth is still up for grabs. Nobody has clinched a spot in the postseason yet, and there are some tight races taking place in both the AFC and NFC.
While several division races are shaping up to be competitive, the wild-card picture in both conferences is even more crowded. In the AFC, there are five teams tied at 7-6, with the top two currently holding the Nos. 6 and 7 seeds. In the NFC, there are five teams at 6-7, only one of which would currently be in the playoffs.
But there's still plenty of time for these battles to be sorted out. And it will be exciting to see what happens.
Here's a look at the NFL playoff picture (after the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night), along with more on the wild-card races.
Current NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
Bye: No.1 Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)
No. 2 New England Patriots (9-4) vs. No. 7 Buffalo Bills (7-6)
No. 3 Tennessee Titans (9-4) vs. No. 6 Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
No. 4 Baltimore Ravens (8-5) vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
In the hunt: Cleveland Browns (7-6), Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), Denver Broncos (7-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1), Las Vegas Raiders (6-7), Miami Dolphins (6-7)
NFC
Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers (10-3)
No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) vs. No. 7 Washington Football Team (6-7)
No. 3 Arizona Cardinals (10-3) vs. No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (7-6)
No. 4 Dallas Cowboys (9-4) vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (9-4)
In the hunt: Minnesota Vikings (6-7), Philadelphia Eagles (6-7), Atlanta Falcons (6-7), New Orleans Saints (6-7), Carolina Panthers (5-8), Seattle Seahawks (5-8), New York Giants (4-9), Chicago Bears (4-9)
AFC Wild-Card Scenario, Prediction
The Chargers fell to 8-6 with Thursday night's loss to the Chiefs, and it's now possible for them to be part of a five-way tie for all three AFC wild-card berths. In order for that to happen, the Colts (vs. the Patriots), Bills (vs. the Panthers) and Browns (vs. the Raiders) would have to win this weekend.
The Bengals and Broncos are both 7-6, so one of those teams is guaranteed to improve to 8-6. Meanwhile, the other won't maintain pace in this crowded mix.
Indianapolis faces some tough matchups the next couple weeks, as after it takes on New England on Saturday, it then takes on Arizona in Week 16. But if the Colts can make it through that stretch in good shape, they close out the regular season against the Raiders and Jaguars in games they should win.
The Bills may have lost four of their past six games, but they have a light schedule to close out the regular season. Although they face the Patriots in Week 16, their other remaining matchups are against the Panthers, Falcons and Jets.
The Browns and Bengals are currently the first two teams out of the playoff picture. Even if they can't stay in the wild-card mix, they could remain in the battle for the AFC North title, as they're each only one game back of the Ravens (8-5) at this point.
The Steelers (6-6-1), Raiders (6-7) and Dolphins (6-7) can't be eliminated this week, and it's possible any of them could make up ground, depending on how things shake out this weekend.
Predictions
Although a lot of teams are in the wild-card picture, it's unlikely that the three teams currently holding the spots (Chargers, Colts and Bills) don't end up securing the three berths. They seem to be the best teams among the group, and they should play as such down the stretch.
Every team in the AFC North has been inconsistent this year. If any of the Browns, Bengals and Steelers are going to reach the playoffs, their most likely path is by overtaking the Ravens, who have been struggling of late.
Indianapolis may lose this week and/or next week while playing New England and Arizona, but enough of the other wild-card contenders should lose that it won't hurt it too much. The Colts will then finish strong to hold on to the third and final wild-card berth, as Jonathan Taylor will power them into the playoffs.
Things may come down to Week 18 in terms of clinching, and the three teams may swap spots. But expect them each to get the job done and reach the postseason.
Picks: 5. Chargers, 6. Bills, 7. Colts
NFC Wild-Card Scenario, Predictions
The Rams currently lead the NFC wild-card picture at 9-4. They're only one game back of the Cardinals in the NFC West, and it seems likely that both teams will end up getting to the playoffs.
In fact, Los Angeles can clinch this weekend, with the most likely scenario for that to happen being if it beats Seattle, New Orleans loses to Tampa Bay and Minnesota loses to Chicago. Regardless, the Rams will stay in the No. 5 spot, as they have a two-game advantage over the rest of the wild-card field.
The 49ers are firmly in the No. 6 spot at 7-6, but they're only one game ahead of the rest of the pack. They should remain there after Week 15, as they have a favorable home matchup against the Falcons.
Then, things get crowded, with five teams tied at 6-7. Washington has the edge for the No. 7 spot, but this week it takes on Philadelphia, which is also a part of that tie. It could be a huge game in determining wild-card positioning.
The Falcons and Saints are part of that 6-7 crowd, but they may have trouble trying to reach the playoffs. They play each other in Week 18, and before that, they both have some challenging matchups.
The Vikings could be a team to watch, as they got back on track with a win over the Steelers in Week 14 and have an offense that can be dangerous when at full strength. Minnesota also still plays Chicago twice, which could help it get into the postseason.
Predictions
The Rams won't catch the Cardinals, who have been too strong to overtake. But Los Angeles will have no trouble securing the top wild-card berth and finishing as the No. 5 seed as the clear best team among the group of contenders.
After that, the 49ers should make it into the playoffs by continuing their recent momentum. After winning four of their past five games, they take on the Falcons, Titans and Texans the next three weeks. Tennessee is the only strong team among that group, but San Francisco could pull out a win.
As for the final wild-card berth, the pick here is the Vikings. Washington and Philadelphia will knock each other out, as the NFC East rivals still play each other twice in the final four weeks. That will allow Minnesota to finish strong and seize the No. 7 seed.
Picks: 5. Rams, 6. 49ers, 7. Vikings